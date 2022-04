The boys are back. On Wednesday, the United States men's national team officially qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, though it came after a poor 2-0 loss at Costa Rica, the result cemented a top-three spot in the Concacaf table. After drawing at Mexico on Thursday, the U.S. followed that up in Orlando with a 5-1 win over Panama, meaning that Tuesday's final match at Costa Rica was essentially immaterial since Gregg Berhalter's team would finish in the top three in the standings as long as they lost by less than six goals. As it turned out, the U.S. actually could have lost by three more goals and still qualified for the tournament.

