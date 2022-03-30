Elliot Page’s ‘Umbrella Academy’ character comes out as trans in Season 3

Meet Viktor Hargreeves.

Elliot Page’s “Umbrella Academy” character Vanya Hargreeves is going through their own transformation!

The 35-year-old’s onscreen superhero will come out as transgender in Season 3 of the Netflix series. Page announced the news on Twitter alongside a snapshot of himself in costume.

Netflix retweeted his post, writing: “Welcome to the family, Viktor — we’re so happy you’re here!”

“Umbrella Academy” is based on the Dark Horse comic book by My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way.

The series follows a family of adopted siblings who moonlight as superheroes, reuniting to figure out who killed their father while on the brink of an apocalypse.

Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Colm Feore, Justin Cornwell, Jake Epstein, Genesis Rodriguez, Cazzie David also star in the action series.

Elliot Page as Viktor Hargreeves on Season 3 of “Umbrella Academy.”Netflix

Season 3 of the series is set to drop on Netflix on June 22.

Page came out as trans in December 2020 and will be publishing a memoir next year detailing his experiences.

The “Juno” actor uses he/they pronouns and announced his transition with a letter on social media at the time.

“I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life,” he wrote. “I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self.”

“I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer,” he continued in the note. “And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive.”

Page will be publishing a memoir in 2023 entitled “Pageboy.”Elliot Page/Instagram

Several months later, the “X-Men” star showed off his fit physique with a shirtless snap. In the smiling photo, Page rocked red swim trunks and black sunnies. “Trans bb’s first swim trunks,” he captioned the pic, adding the hashtags “#transjoy” and “#transisbeautiful.”

Page is partnering with Flatiron Books on his memoir, “Pageboy,” which is due for release in 2023. A statement from the publisher, released in February, offered this summary: “The memoir will delve into Page’s relationship with his body … his experiences as one of the most famous trans people in the world, and will cover mental health, assault, love, relationships , sex, and the cesspool that Hollywood can be.”