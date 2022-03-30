Montana Authorities Won’t Track, Shoot Grizzly That Killed Hiker Near Yellowstone National Park

A grizzly bear killed a hiker near Yellowstone National Park recently. However, Montana authorities announced this week that they would not be tracking and killing the grizzly.

What Happened with Grizzly And Hiker in Mountains Near Yellowstone National Park

Authorities found Craig Clouatre, 40, dead in mountains north of Yellowstone National Park. Authorities will not attempt to track and kill the grizzly as it did not appear to be a predatory attack. Rather, Clouatre may have happened upon the grizzly while hiking.

“This doesn’t appear to be an attack where the bear sought out the person,” Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler said. “It wasn’t like the bear came down into a campground and nabbed someone.”

Experts estimate that grizzly bears have accounted for at least eight killings in and around Yellowstone National Park since 2010 . However, experts also note that these sorts of interactions are rare.

Park County Sheriff’s Office in Montana Releases Statement

The Sheriff’s Office in the area released a lengthy post on Facebook . It said, “Good morning. Let me open by saying the outpouring of love and support that has been shown to Craig Clouatre and his family over the last few days has been remarkable and to be honest, I am not surprised. This community is one that consistently rallies together to help one another in times of need and struggle. I visited with Craig’s wife this morning and she has reiterated to me that she and the family understand that Craig loved to be in wild places and was well aware of the risks involved with that. “

Clouatre loved being out in the wilderness. He loved exploring and venturing out deep into the woods.

The statement continued, “With all of that being said, we have had some topics come up in regards to this tragedy that would be better suited to be discussed outside this social media platform. While I do not believe any of the comments were meant to be disrespectful, the family is trying to process what has happened and would ask that these conversations be held elsewhere. This is an extraordinary community filled with extraordinary people. Thank you for all of your support.”

