TYLER — Cynthia Ann Cullinane, age 62, passed away in her home in Tyler, TX surrounded by her family on the evening of Friday March 18 after a long and brave battle with metastatic breast cancer. She was born on February 13, 1960 in Houston, Texas the daughter of Wayne Glenworth and Grace Ann (Blackstock) Crawford. She married Rory Gene Hanks on February 16, 1980 and later Dennis John Cullinane on September 19, 1989.

TYLER, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO