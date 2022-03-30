ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Atkinson, WI

Nancy Ann (Yandry) Dobratz

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNancy Ann (Yandry) Dobratz, 69, of Fort Atkinson, passed away on Friday, March 25, 2022. Nancy was born on January 27, 1953, to the late Willard and Anna (Kutz) Yandry at Fort Atkinson Memorial Hospital. Nancy was a lifelong...

Greater Milwaukee Today

Darlene Ann Widish (nee Zimmerman)

Darlene Ann Widish (nee Zimmerman) Darlene A. Widish passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, December 4, 2021, from complications of Parkinson’s disease. A Celebration of Life will be held at Church & Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road, Waukesha, on Sunday, April 3, at 11:30 a.m., with visitation prior to the service from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. In honor of Darlene’s love of St. Patrick’s Day, we encourage you to wear a “touch of green.” The service will be livestreamed beginning at 11:25 a.m. Please visit the online obituary at churchandchapel.com to access the link.
WAUKESHA, WI

