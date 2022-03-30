ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYC teacher stabs self with needle during Epipen training gone wrong: suit

By Priscilla DeGregory
 2 days ago

A Manhattan elementary school teacher unwittingly stabbed herself with an epinephrine-loaded needle that she thought was a fake EpiPen during a training session with a nurse at her school, a new suit alleges.

Rene Minnocci, who works at The Equity Project Charter School in Inwood, says a city health department nurse came in to train teachers Aug. 19, 2021 on how to administer epinephrine to students during emergencies, according to her Manhattan Supreme Court lawsuit from Monday.

The Department of Health and Mental Hygiene nurse handed Minnocci a “loaded Epipen”— instead of the intended fake training one — telling her to jab herself in the thigh, the suit says.

The 29-year-old teacher did so, discovering she had used an actual needle and had punctured her leg, the suit and her lawyer said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42qjYT_0euFWuhO00 Teacher Rene Minnocci did not realize she was handling a live needle, the suit alleges.ZUMAPRESS.com

“She said ‘Ouch,'” Minnocci’s lawyer Edward Lemmo told The Post.  “She felt throbbing in her leg and saw a hole in her pants and [the throbbing] just got worse as the day went by.”

Lemmo explained that Minnocci had to go to the Emergency Room that day and she would eventually seek help from a neurologist because of numbness, tingling and pain in her leg that wouldn’t go away.

Now, Minnocci has to take a strong pain medication and has problems standing and walking after she was diagnosed with a nerve injury, Lemmo said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2etoon_0euFWuhO00 Minnocci is suing the city, the Dept. of Health and Mental Hygiene and nurse Esther — whose last name is unknown.Helayne Seidman

More testing still has to be done, Lemmo said.

Minnocci is suing the city, the Dept. of Health and Mental Hygiene and nurse Esther — whose last name is unknown, according to the suit.

Minnocci’s other lawyer Matthew Haicken told The Post she is not alleging any wrongdoing against her school.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S961e_0euFWuhO00 “We want to make sure this doesn’t happen to other innocent teachers,” her lawyer said.AFP/Getty Images

“Our claim is that she wasn’t given proper training,” Lemmo said. “She was negligently given a live EpiPen with a needle, where the other teachers were not. This was a totally preventable accident.”

Haicken added, “We want to make sure this doesn’t happen to other innocent teachers.”

A rep with the health department said, “We are unable to comment because of ongoing litigation.”

Comments / 0

