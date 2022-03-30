ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HBO reveals premiere date for ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel, ‘House of the Dragon’

By Lauren Sarner
New York Post
 2 days ago

HBO has announced the premiere date for the “Game of Thrones” spinoff show “House of the Dragon:” August 21.

It will be a ten-episode drama set 200 years before the events of “Game of Thrones,” telling the story of House Targaryen (Daenerys and Jon’s ancestors), as based on George R. R. Martin’s book “Fire & Blood.”

Since it’s Targaryen-focused, you can expect lots of dragons, silver wigs and, yes, incest. In this case, it’s between an uncle and a niece, instead of the aunt and nephew action that Daenerys and Jon had going on.

“Game of Thrones” director Miguel Sapochnik, who’s best known for helming that show’s infamous action sequences such as that in “The Battle of the Bastards,” is back as a director and producer/co-showrunner, so you can expect plenty of big action spectacles, too.

The plot centers on the Dance of the Dragons — the civil war that took place between Targaryen siblings Aegon II and Rhaenyra over the throne after their father’s death.

The main characters will be Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith, “The Crown”), who is the king’s brother; his niece Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy), who is the king’s daughter; King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine); Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke); and Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint), known as the Sea Snake.

Although “Game of Thrones” ended to mass audience dismay — and controversially gave the Targaryen family an unceremonious end when Jon killed Daenerys and then went off into the wilderness — HBO is going full steam ahead on the prequel, and author George R. R. Martin has given it his stamp of approval.

“ … all ten episodes. I have seen rough cuts of a few of them, and I’m loving them … the writing, the directing, the acting all look terrific,” he wrote in a blog post

So, mark your calendars: the dragons will dance on August 21, 2022.

