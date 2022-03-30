ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

FOX13 breaks down how Zelle scam works so you can avoid it

By Dakarai Turner, FOX13Memphis.com
 2 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Cynthia Lucas says it started with a text that looked like it was from her bank, asking if she had authorized a certain transaction.

“I was like freaking out and in that fight or flight mode,” she said.

She says the scammer then called her and said he was with her bank, Wells Fargo’s fraud department.

“This person, posing as a Wells Fargo employee, was actually an imposter,” she said.

She says he walked her through steps, promising they would stop the criminals and keep her money out of their hands.

“They’ve got you fearing that your money’s going to be drained before your eyes, right from your account,” she said.

“I felt sick. I knew I had been scammed,” she said.

Instead, Lucas says the caller ended up stealing $3,500 from her account.

