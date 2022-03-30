Pittance Chamber Music to Present ‘Liebeslieder’

(Credit: Gianfranco Rota) Riccardo Frizza has been named Chief Conductor of the Hungarian Radio Symphony Orchestra and Chorus. His tenure will start during the 2022-23 season. “It is a great honor for me to be the new Chief Conductor of the Hungarian Radio Symphony Orchestra and Choir,” Frizza said in an official press statement. “I greatly admire these musicians and the incredible cultural heritage of this country, and being in Budapest always fills me with joy. Ever since the first time I worked with this orchestra, we have shared a profound understanding of music. Today I am delighted to be able to work with them on a regular basis and to continue to develop and reinforce our artistic journey. I am confident that together we will be amongst best and most prestigious European orchestras. That’s my objective! Or, rather, our objective, now that I can say so.”

