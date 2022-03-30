ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittance Chamber Music to Present ‘Liebeslieder’

By David Salazar
 4 hours ago

Cover picture for the articlePittance Chamber Music is set to present “Liebeslieder” on April 23, 2022. The showcase will feature music by Johannes Brahms with such artists as soprano...

The Daily Sun

Manhattan Chamber Players, Milana Strezeva make musical magic

What happens when you put an energetic, all-30-something group like Manhattan Chamber Players almost close enough for audiences to touch, then have them play a Mozart string duo, a Debussy string quartet and a Dvorak piano quintet with Grand Piano Series artistic director Milana Strezeva herself on the keys?
MUSIC
Morgan County Citizen

Madison-Morgan Cultural Center presents 'Beethoven and Bluegrass' this Saturday as part of it 20th annual Chamber Music Festival

This Saturday, March 19, the Madison-Morgan Cultural Center brings together a magical mix of "Beethoven and Bluegrass" as part of its 20th annual Chamber Music Festival at 7 p.m. in its historic auditorium. According to the MMCC, this installment of the Chamber Music Festival will be “a joyous celebration of...
MADISON, GA
Culpeper Star Exponent

Chamber music festival to be held at Gari Melchers Home and Studio

Live, in-person events are returning to Belmont, Gari Melchers Home and Studio, this weekend after a two-year pandemic hiatus. The historic home and museum in Stafford is partnering with the University of Mary Washington to host a three-day chamber music festival in the pavilion. The festival will feature student flute...
STAFFORD, VA
The Guardian

Mendelssohn: The String Quintets review – profound and energetic chamber music

With the exception of a handful of works – the miraculous Octet, composed when the composer was just 16, a couple of the string quartets, early and late, and maybe one of the piano trios – Mendelssohn’s chamber music remains too little known. The string quintets, scored for the pairs of violins and violas with a single cello that Mozart opted for in his quintets, are superb examples of what that neglected music can offer.
MUSIC
TiffinOhio.net

Heidelberg School of Music & Theatre to present concert

Tiffin, Ohio — Dr. Carol Dusdieker, director of Heidelberg University’s School of Music & Theatre, will present a faculty recital in recognition of Women’s History Month this Friday (March 18) at 7 p.m., in Brenneman Music Hall. Dusdieker, a soprano, will be joined by pianist Dr. Timothy...
TIFFIN, OH
Northern Virginia Daily

Fleming returns to Met in new opera based on 'The Hours'

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s been nearly five years since Renee Fleming sang her last Metropolitan Opera performance of Richard Strauss’s “Der Rosenkavalier,” a work that culminates in a sublime trio for women’s voices. Now Fleming is planning her return to the Met in...
THEATER & DANCE
operawire.com

Riccardo Frizza to Become Chief Conductor of Hungarian Radio Symphony Orchestra & Chorus

(Credit: Gianfranco Rota) Riccardo Frizza has been named Chief Conductor of the Hungarian Radio Symphony Orchestra and Chorus. His tenure will start during the 2022-23 season. “It is a great honor for me to be the new Chief Conductor of the Hungarian Radio Symphony Orchestra and Choir,” Frizza said in an official press statement. “I greatly admire these musicians and the incredible cultural heritage of this country, and being in Budapest always fills me with joy. Ever since the first time I worked with this orchestra, we have shared a profound understanding of music. Today I am delighted to be able to work with them on a regular basis and to continue to develop and reinforce our artistic journey. I am confident that together we will be amongst best and most prestigious European orchestras. That’s my objective! Or, rather, our objective, now that I can say so.”
MUSIC
Register Citizen

Wilton Candlelight Concerts music group to present pianist

The Wilton Candlelight Concerts music group will be presenting pianist Marc-Andre Hamelin on Sunday, March 20 at 4 p.m. at the Wilton Congregational Church. The group will open its 74th season with Hamelin in a program of music by famed composers Bach, Prokofiev, Scriabin and Beethoven. More information is available...
MUSIC
NJ.com

Hanover Wind Symphony to present ‘Music as Motion’

Postponed for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a Hanover Wind Symphony concert titled “Music As Motion” will be presented on Sunday, April 3, at 3 p.m., at the Bickford Theatre in the Morris Museum, 6 Normandy Heights Road, Morristown. HWS musical director and conductor Matthew Paterno...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
WHNT News 19

Huntsville High School presents “Anastasia: The Musical”

HUNTSVILLE, Ala – Huntsville High School students are preparing for the premier of “Anastasia: The Musical”, based on the well-known films. HHS Theatre provided the following synopsis: The musical transports audience-goers from the twilight of the Russian empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s. In this story, a young woman sets out to […]
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Bangor Daily News

Some Theatre Company to present ‘SpongeBob the Musical’

BANGOR – Some Theatre Company is continuing the theatre season with the magical underwater adventure “SpongeBob the Musical.”. While many people are familiar with the cartoon, this show sees SpongeBob, Patrick, Sandy, and friends navigate a dangerous volcano that’s going to destroy Bikini Bottom. The ensemble cast...
BANGOR, ME
WEAU-TV 13

ECCT presents “The Sound of Music”

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Children’s Theatre presents, “The Sound of Music”, March 18-19 at 7:30 p.m. and March 19-20 at 1:30 p.m. at the Pablo Center at the Confluence. Director Wayne Marek talks about the musical and some upcoming auditions for other productions.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
operawire.com

The Dessoff Choirs Presents New York Premieres of Cantatas by Margaret Bonds

The Dessoff Choirs will continue its season celebrating African American composer Margaret Bonds on April 28, 2022. The one-night-only concert comprises the New York premieres of the orchestral versions of two neglected Bonds cantatas, Credo inspired by W.E.B. Du Bois’s essay and Simon Bore the Cross, a collaboration with Langston Hughes.
MUSIC
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Chamber Music Amarillo announces 7th classical concert of season

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Symphony announced Chamber Music Amarillo is presenting “Schubert, Double Cello Quintet” on Friday, April 8 at 7:30 p.m. at the Amarillo Botanical Gardens Auditorium Ballroom. Musicians in the performance include Harrington String Quartet members, violinist Rossitza Jekova-Goza, violinist Evgeny Zvonnikov, violist Vesselin Todorov, and cellist Emmanuel Lopez. As well […]
AMARILLO, TX
Fremont Tribune

Weeping Water to present spring musical

WEEPING WATER – Members of a royal family will take center stage next week when Weeping Water students perform their annual school musical. WWHS students will present “Once Upon a Mattress” at the school auditorium. The storyline is based on “The Princess and the Pea” and features kings, queens, princes, princesses, court jesters, wizards and minstrels.
WEEPING WATER, NE
operawire.com

Aaron Blake Headlines Recital With The George London Foundation

The George London Foundation has announced a recital set for April 24, 2022. The showcase will be headlined by tenor Aaron Blake and pianist Ken Nod as the duo performs at The Morgan Library & Museum’s Gilder Lehrman Hall. The program will open with music by Bellini and Donizetti...
MUSIC
operawire.com

Toronto Symphony Orchestra Announces 2022-23 Season

The Toronto Symphony Orchestra has announced its 2022-23 season featuring world stars and many masterpieces. The season will celebrate 100 Years of Artistic Achievement and Community Impact. For the purposes of this article, we will focus on vocal performances. Michael Francis conducts Toronto Mendelssohn Choir in Mozart’s Requiem and a...
MUSIC
operawire.com

Anthony Roth Costanzo Headlines Death by Classical’s 2022 Season

Death of Classical has announced its 2022 season. For the purposes of this article, the focus will be soley on operatic performances. The company will present Sarah Kirkland Snider’s “Mass for the Endangered,” “a celebration of—and an elegy for—the natural world; a prayer for endangered species and the imperiled environments in which they live.” The work will feature the vocal ensemble Gallicantus and instrumentalists from the Decoda Ensemble.
PERFORMING ARTS
operawire.com

Blackwater Valley Opera Festival Announces 2022 Season

The Blackwater Valley Opera Festival has announced its 2022 season, which will take place between May 31 and June 6. The festival kicks off with “Orfeo ed Euridice” starring Kelli-Ann Masterson, Meili Li, and Aoife Gibney. David Bolger directs and Peter Whelan conducts. Performance Dates: June 1-5, 2022.
MUSIC

