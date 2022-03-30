ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Cross helps military families when they need it most

By Brian Wallstin
 2 days ago

Since its founding, more than 100 years ago, the American Red Cross’ support of the armed forces has been a big part of its mission and legacy.

“We just want our military, service members, veterans to know we are here to support them, and how we continue that mission 247/365,” said Celeste Stimpson, director of the Service to Armed Forces Program for the American Red Cross of Northern New England.

The Red Cross mission includes emergency communications – reaching service members during times of crisis and helping to bring them home to be with their family as soon as possible. Stimpson said her agency has fielded more than 1,100 calls for help from members of the military so far this year.

Red Cross volunteers making a difference nationwide

“We get, sometimes, 2-3 emergency messages a day here at the local level and those families have various needs,” Stimpson said. “Sometimes it’s just an illness and sometimes someone’s passed away and they need to get home for a funeral.”

Simpson knows firsthand the challenges faced by service members and their families. She served in the Air Force in Europe for 3 years, and she did two deployments to the MIddle East.

“I just remember you’re very far away from your family many times, so knowing there are opportunities if your family needs you, you can call on us and we’ll be there to help support that,” he said.

The Red Cross offers mental health workshops that include peer-to-peer connections with active service members, military spouses and veterans “to help families just cope with the challenges that come your way from when you’re maybe apart for a long time.”

