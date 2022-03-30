ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Grammys to Honor Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins

By Meredith Jacobs
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePlans for the 2022 Grammys are still coming together, but the night honoring music will include a tribute to Taylor Hawkins, the Foo Fighters drummer who passed away on March 25. It’s unclear so far what exactly that will look like. “We will honor his memory in some...

