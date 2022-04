Either Kansas or Villanova will see its season end, along with a nine-game winning streak, when the decorated college basketball programs clash Saturday in the 2022 NCAA Tournament Final Four. The Wildcats, who won the South region as the No. 2 seed, and the top-seeded Midwest champion Jayhawks have seen their seasons take similar late-season trajectories. Both clubs won their conference tournaments and have won nine straight heading into Saturday's 2022 Final Four showdown. Villanova has won 14 of its last 15 overall, while Kansas has won 13 of its last 15. The closest call for Kansas came in a 66-61 win over Providence in the Sweet 16, while Villanova was tested in its 50-44 Elite Eight victory over Houston. Justin Moore (Achilles) is out for Villanova.

1 DAY AGO