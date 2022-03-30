Winter Weather Advisory issued for Burnett, Washburn by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-01 15:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-01 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bedford; Somerset SNOW SHOWERS WILL AFFECT PARTS OF BEDFORD AND SOMERSET COUNTIES HAZARDS...Snow showers accompanied by winds of up to 30 MPH which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than half a mile. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 305 PM EDT, a heavy snow shower was near Meyersdale moving east at 50 MPH. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE Somerset, Meyersdale, Berlin, Friedens, Ursina, New Centerville, Mount Davis, Hyndman, Rockwood, Confluence, Salisbury, Ellerslie, Garrett, Shanksville, Addison, Wellersburg, New Baltimore, Casselman, Callimont and Seven Springs. * This includes The Pennsylvania Turnpike from mile markers 106 to 134. SAFETY INFO Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this squall. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents.
Comments / 0