ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

High Surf Advisory issued for Coastal Bay, Coastal Gulf, South Walton by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-03-31 10:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-01 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Coastal Citrus, Coastal Hernando, Coastal Levy, Coastal Pasco by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-13 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A freeze warning means widespread freezing temperatures are expected to occur. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Exposed outdoor water pipes may burst if not wrapped or covered. Target Area: Coastal Citrus; Coastal Hernando; Coastal Levy; Coastal Pasco; Inland Citrus; Inland Hernando; Inland Levy; Inland Pasco; Sumter FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM EST TO 10 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees are expected. * WHERE...Sumter, Coastal Levy, Coastal Citrus, Coastal Hernando, Coastal Pasco, Inland Levy, Inland Citrus, Inland Hernando, and Inland Pasco Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM EST to 10 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Coastal Bay, Inland Bay, Inland Gulf by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 10:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-19 11:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Calhoun; Coastal Bay; Inland Bay; Inland Gulf A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Gulf, southeastern Bay and southwestern Calhoun Counties in the Panhandle of Florida through 1145 AM EDT/1045 AM CDT/ At 1057 AM EDT/957 AM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Panama City, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Panama City, Callaway, Springfield, Tyndall Air Force Base, Parker, Abe Springs, Cedar Grove, Beacon Beach, Bay Harbor, Marysville, Scotts Ferry, Frink, Kinard, Broad Branch, Chipola Park, Millville and Clarksville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BAY COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Bay, Calhoun, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson, Walton, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 23:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bay; Calhoun; Gulf; Holmes; Jackson; Walton; Washington TORNADO WATCH 65 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS FL . FLORIDA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BAY CALHOUN ESCAMBIA GULF HOLMES JACKSON OKALOOSA SANTA ROSA WALTON WASHINGTON
BAY COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Beaufort, Charleston, Coastal Colleton, Coastal Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 03:23:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-14 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Beaufort; Charleston; Coastal Colleton; Coastal Jasper FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures will fall into the mid 30s resulting in frost formation. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Beaufort, Coastal Colleton, Coastal Jasper and Charleston Counties. In Georgia, Inland McIntosh County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood#Surf Zone#Coastal Bay#Coastal Flood Advisory#The High Surf Advisory#The High Rip Current Risk
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Southern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 22:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway, and traffic conditions. Target Area: Southern Erie WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Southern Erie county. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Preston, Eastern Tucker, Western Tucker by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 00:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Preston; Eastern Tucker; Western Tucker WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Higher Elevations of Fayette and Higher Elevations of Westmoreland Counties. In West Virginia, Eastern Preston, Eastern Tucker and Western Tucker Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Imperial County Southwest by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-29 13:12:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-29 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. Target Area: Imperial County Southwest WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Southwest corner of Imperial County. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for East Carteret, Northern Outer Banks by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: East Carteret; Northern Outer Banks FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...East Carteret County, and Northern Outer Banks. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Surfing
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Western Grant, Western Pendleton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Western Grant; Western Pendleton WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...In Maryland, Garrett County. In West Virginia, Western Grant and Western Pendleton Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind combined with snow on trees and power lines may result in power outages.
GRANT COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Gulf by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 11:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-16 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Gulf HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Gulf County Beaches. * WHEN...Through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Red flags are flying at South Cape/Indian Pass this morning, while yellow are in place for North Cape and St Joseph State Park.
GULF COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Coastal Bryan, Coastal Chatham, Coastal Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 03:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-13 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Coastal Bryan; Coastal Chatham; Coastal Liberty; Coastal McIntosh FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the middle to upper 20s. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Beaufort, Coastal Colleton and Coastal Jasper Counties. In Georgia, Coastal Liberty, Coastal Chatham, Coastal Bryan and Coastal McIntosh Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Coastal Dixie, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 03:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be reduced to less than one quarter mile. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Coastal Dixie; Coastal Franklin; Coastal Jefferson; Coastal Taylor; Coastal Wakulla; Gadsden; Inland Dixie; Inland Franklin; Inland Jefferson; Inland Taylor; Inland Wakulla; Lafayette; Leon; Liberty; Madison DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibilities of one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...southwest and south central Georgia and the Florida Big Bend. * WHEN...Through 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
DIXIE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Androscoggin, Central Interior Cumberland, Coastal Cumberland by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 02:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-13 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Androscoggin; Central Interior Cumberland; Coastal Cumberland; Coastal York; Interior Cumberland Highlands; Interior York; Southern Franklin; Southern Oxford WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and western Maine. Portions of central, northern, and southern New Hampshire. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT early this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Buncombe, Haywood, Henderson, Madison, Transylvania by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 10:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Buncombe; Haywood; Henderson; Madison; Transylvania INCREASED FIRE DANGER THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING Westerly winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 30 to 40 mph, combined with relative humidity values below 25 percent, will result in increased fire danger across western North Carolina today. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution since fires can quickly get out of hand under these conditions.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Brooks, Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 11:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Brooks; Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy; Inland Cameron; Inland Kenedy; Inland Willacy; Northern Hidalgo; Southern Hidalgo WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Kenedy, Willacy, Cameron, Hidalgo, and Brooks Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BROOKS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 22:46:00 SST Expires: 2022-03-19 11:00:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A high surf advisory indicates large breaking waves will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing dangerous rip currents and localized beach erosion. Also, it is extremely dangerous to fish or observe waves from rocks during high surf conditions. Unwary beach walkers can be caught off guard as waves suddenly race farther up the beach than normal. Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu A High Surf Advisory is in effect * SURF...Surf heights of 9 to 11 ft will impact south and west facing shores. * TIMING...through Monday * IMPACTS...Hazardous surfs and strong rip currents. Fautuaga mo galu maualuluga Ofisa o le tau Pago Pago AS 1045 PO ASO FARAILE MATI 18 2022 ...Ua iai nei le Fautuaga mo Galu maualuluga * GALU...O galu maualuluga 9 i le 11 futu o le a aafia ai talafatai i saute ma sisifo o le atunuu. * TAIMI...seia oo i le Aso Gafua * AAFIAGA...E maualuluga galu ma e aave malosi le sami. FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA O fautuaga mo galu maualuluga e faailoa mai ai le malolosi ma le tetele o galu o le a aafia ai gataifale ma matafaga, ma o le a malolosi aave o le sami e ono solo ai nisi o vaega o le matafaga. Ona o le siisii o peau o le sami, e fautuaina ai le mamalu lautele ma le au fai faiva ina ia faautagia mai lenei fautuaga ona o le maualuluga o galu ua iai nei.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National Seashore by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 16:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-28 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National Seashore; North Bay Interior Valleys; North Bay Mountains; San Francisco; San Francisco Bay Shoreline WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...South winds 15 to 30 mph with intermittent gusts 35 to 50 mph possible. * WHERE...San Francisco, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National Seashore, North Bay Interior Valleys, North Bay Mountains and San Francisco Bay Shoreline. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Southerly pressure gradient is increasing and we are already seeing strong gusts 40 to 45 mph at SFO. Hi- resolution models indicate that enhanced winds could spread into the North Bay as the evening progresses.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Belknap, Cheshire, Coastal Rockingham, Eastern Hillsborough by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 02:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-13 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Belknap; Cheshire; Coastal Rockingham; Eastern Hillsborough; Interior Rockingham; Merrimack; Southern Carroll; Strafford; Western And Central Hillsborough WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and western Maine. Portions of central, northern, and southern New Hampshire. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT early this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Orange County Coastal, San Diego County Coastal Areas by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 06:26:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-25 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Orange County Coastal; San Diego County Coastal Areas DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...San Diego County Coastal Areas and Orange County Coastal Areas. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The fog will burn off by mid-morning.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Bee, Coastal Aransas, Coastal Calhoun, Coastal Kleberg by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 08:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-26 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Bee; Coastal Aransas; Coastal Calhoun; Coastal Kleberg; Coastal Nueces; Coastal Refugio; Coastal San Patricio; Duval; Goliad; Inland Calhoun; Inland Kleberg; Inland Nueces; Inland Refugio; Inland San Patricio; Jim Wells; Live Oak; Victoria DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of south Texas. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ARANSAS COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy