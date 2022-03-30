ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, OH

No charges filed against Monroe officers involved in deadly shooting

By WKRC
WKRC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A Butler County grand jury has declined to indict the five Monroe Police officers involved in the fatal shooting of a man, who'd recently suffered from mental health issues. Butler County Prosecutor Mike Gmoser said their actions were "justified and appropriate". On Feb. 11,...

local12.com

Comments / 4

