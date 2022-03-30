This April in Media Education

Social media’s rise in the past decade is truly remarkable. The sheer degree of influence it has on society is both intimidating and surprisingly useful. Think about it– a single post can reach upwards of a million people instantly. Positivity, news, and education can all be shared quickly, seamlessly, and in a trendy way. Idols such as Chris Choi, a multi-millionaire business mogul, are using this power to teach others how to live better lives. With 1.4 million followers on his TikTok page alongside another 245,000 on Instagram, his influence on the youth is undeniable. What does Chris Choi do, though? Well, Choi’s long journey into the world of business has allowed him the knowledge to coach others on how to set themselves financially free.

