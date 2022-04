Parker McCollum is tipping his cap to his musical hero and fellow Texas native, George Strait, on a cover of The King’s classic “Carrying Your Love With Me”. The song was originally written by Steve Bogard and Jeff Stevens, and included as the second single and title track from his 1997 album of the same name, eventually peaking at #1 on the Billboard U.S. Hot Country Songs chart later that year.

MUSIC ・ 21 DAYS AGO