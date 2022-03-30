ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

John Hunter Nemechek No. 18 Safeway Toyota GR Supra Preview- Richmond

By Speedway Digest Staff
 2 days ago

No. 18 Devotion Nutrition Toyota Supra News and Notes:. Welcome Back: John Hunter Nemechek returns to Joe Gibbs Racing this weekend in the No. 18 Safeway Toyota GR Supra for his first race of the 2022 season at Joe Gibbs Racing. In addition to Richmond this weekend, John Hunter is scheduled...

Speedway Digest

HaasTooling.com Racing: Cole Custer Richmond Advance

● Cole Custer and the No. 41 HaasTooling.com Ford Mustang team for Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) kick off back-to-back-to-back weekends of classic short-track racing when the NASCAR Cup Series heads to the .75-mile Richmond (Va.) Raceway oval for Sunday’s Richmond 400. The series ventures south but remains in the Capital of the Commonwealth of Virginia the following weekend for a Saturday-night race under the lights on the half-mile Martinsville Speedway paperclip-shaped oval. And the short-track stretch winds up on the high-banked, half-mile Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway oval for the second annual Food City Dirt Race.
RICHMOND, TX
Outsider.com

NASCAR: Richmond Kicks Off Short Track Season and Drivers Are Getting Ready

NASCAR is heading to Richmond and it could give us one of the best races of the season. There have been some great races so far this year. The Next-Gen cars have been a revelation. Even if drivers and teams are still learning about the cars, the product on the track has been great. Richmond is one of those historic venues that is sure to give us something to talk about come Monday morning.
RICHMOND, VA
Speedway Digest

Brad Keselowski | Richmond I Advance

Race – Sunday, April 3 at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90. Practice and qualifying are back in the weekend schedule for the NASCAR Cup Series, which this weekend features a pair of group practice sessions Saturday morning, immediately followed by single-car qualifying. Qualifying will again...
RICHMOND, VA
Speedway Digest

FedEx Racing Express Facts – Richmond Raceway

Press Kit: Download the 2022 FedEx Racing press materials at www.fedexracing.com/presskit, including bios for Denny Hamlin, Chris Gabehart and Joe Gibbs Racing leadership, program highlights and statistics. COTA Recap: The FedEx Racing team earned their first stage victory before ultimately finishing 18th in last Sunday’s race at Circuit of the...
RICHMOND, VA
Speedway Digest

Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Richmond Raceway

Kaulig Racing has one top-10 finish at a non-superspeedway/ non-road course track, which came at Auto Club Speedway (Hemric, ninth) Dating back to the 2020 season opener, Kaulig Racing has finished at least one car in the top 10 in 71 of the last 72 NXS races. Kaulig Racing has...
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Ford Performance NASCAR: Harrison Burton Richmond Advance

HARRISON BURTON, No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane Ford Mustang – HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP THE FIRST SIX RACES? “They’ve been a learning experience for sure. We’ve had a pretty rough start, there’s no denying that. I felt like we came out of the gate really strong in L.A. and felt like we had a really good race at Daytona, showed a lot of speed and then from there it’s been a struggle. We’ve had fast cars at times and we’ve had times where we didn’t have the pace that we needed. I thought this weekend was a step in the right direction, getting stage points in both the stages was good, and I felt like being fourth in practice – things like that – we’re starting to show the flashes that we need to show, which is good. It’s a building process and I think everyone at the Wood Brothers and myself understands that this is gonna be a building process. Obviously, with the good start we had at L.A. and Daytona we wanted to continue that and that hasn’t quite happened, so we’re working really hard to make that happen and I think we’ve got a great racetrack for us coming up at Richmond.”
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Half Off Wholesale Expands Partnership with Brett Moffitt and the Our Motorsports No. 02 Team

Our Motorsports announces an extension of their partnership with Atlanta-based Half Off Wholesale to serve as the primary partner of No. 02 Chevrolet Camaro driven by Brett Moffitt at Richmond Raceway this coming weekend along with seven additional primary races throughout the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity season Back in February, Half Off Wholesale made its debut as a primary sponsor at Auto Club Speedway (Calif.).
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Chris Buescher | Richmond I Advance

Race – Sunday, April 3 at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90. Practice and qualifying are back in the weekend schedule for the NASCAR Cup Series, which this weekend features a pair of group practice sessions Saturday morning, immediately followed by single-car qualifying. Qualifying will again...
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Martinsville Speedway & Blue-Emu Expand Partnership for Spring NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Entitlement

Martinsville Speedway and Blue-Emu, an Official Partner of NASCAR, have expanded their partnership with the entitlement of the spring NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Thursday, April 7. The track’s first-ever consecutive three race weekend of night races with all three premier series will start and finish with Blue-Emu sponsored races. The official name of the Camping World Truck Series race will be the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200.
MOTORSPORTS
