With not one, but two CES Awards under its belt, the folks behind the GoDonut have now unveiled the GoDonut MiNi, a tinier version of their classic, flagship EDC phone-stand that has a minimalist simplicity that’s surely worth admiring. The GoDonut MiNi is a donut-shaped device that lets you prop your phone up on nearly any flat surface and can accommodate smartphones up to a half-inch thick (protective case included). It weighs less than 2 ounces and measures only 2 inches in diameter making it tiny enough to fit on your keychain and intuitive enough that practically anyone could use one.

