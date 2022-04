It’s an unfortunate fact of life that some kids will always get picked on. In recent years and beyond, bullying has led to tragic consequences for youth who just can’t take it anymore. We’ve heard plenty from families of those children and those that have been bullied themselves, but what about the harassers? We rarely hear stories told from their perspectives, until now. HBO is set to release an eye-opening documentary on March 30 titled When We Were Bullies. Airing live on the network from 9:00-9:35 p.m. ET/PT with streaming on HBO Max set to follow, the film seeks to shed light on a bullying incident that happened fifty years ago.

