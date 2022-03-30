ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joshua Tree, CA

JOSHUA TREE MAN ARRESTED AFTER ARGUMENT WITH FAMILY MEMBER TURNED PHYSICAL

By Z107.7 News
 2 days ago

A Joshua Tree man was arrested Friday (March 25) after an altercation with a family member turned physical. According to Sheriff’s logs, deputies responded to the 4200...

