Groups of men have been arrested for using “homemade" gadgets to hack fuel pumps to pay just pennies per gallon in Florida.Seven men were arrested in separate operations in Polk and Pasco counties near Tampa, and Alachua County in the state’s north, on fraud charges in less than a week. It came as the cost of regular gas reached an average of $4.37 per gallon, or $5.15 for diesel, in Florida; the highest recorded in the state’s history. That’s up from $2.90 and $3 per gallon respectively at the same time last year, according to AAA Gas Prices.The Florida Department...

GAS PRICE ・ 10 DAYS AGO