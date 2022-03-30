Murder investigation underway after woman found dead

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen police are now conducting a murder investigation after a woman was found dead on Saturday.

Kristina Torres, 35, was found dead by Harlingen police on March 26. Officials originally said that the death “is suspicious.”

After an autopsy report, a murder investigation is now underway. According to Harlingen police, Torres died from a gunshot wound.

Police had conducted a welfare check on the 925 block of E. Pierce Street where they found an unresponsive female, later identified as Torres. Police had stated that the condition of Torres’ body suggests she had been dead for several days.

Those with information are asked to contact the Harlingen Crime Stoppers at (956) – 425-8477.

