Mackie Meals: Green Glo Protein Smoothie

Full of chocolate and cherries, this Cherry Chocolate Chip Cake is a fun year-round cake that is super tasty, easy and perfect for gatherings!. I absolutely love the flavor of chocolate and cherry together and this Cherry Chocolate Chip Cake is over the top amazing! With a cherry flavored glaze poured all over the top, it is perfect for any and all occasions. You can make this all year round and everyone loves it because it's not a traditional flavored cake. So if you are looking for a little different and unique flavor in a cake, then you have to make this Cherry Chocolate Chip Cake recipe.

