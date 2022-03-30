ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Explainer: Peace talks on Ukraine - Russia's red lines unchanged

By Guy Faulconbridge
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32zWLJ_0euFNVZs00

LONDON, March 30 (Reuters) - Russia and Ukraine are talking about a peace deal while their soldiers kill each other, but there has been no breakthrough and they remain far apart on the question of territory.

President Vladimir Putin says the "special military operation" in Ukraine is necessary because the United States was using Ukraine to threaten Russia and Moscow had to defend against the persecution of Russian-speaking people by Ukraine.

Ukraine says it is fighting against an imperial-style land grab and that Putin's claims of genocide are nonsense.

WHAT ARE THE MAIN ISSUES?

1) Territory: This is the toughest part of the talks. Neither side has compromised or shown any sign of an intention to. One option being discussed is to simply to try to park the issue - in other words, agreed ambiguity for years to come.

Russia annexed Crimea in 2014 and on Feb. 21 recognised two Russian-backed rebel regions of east Ukraine as independent states.

Since their invasion, Russian forces have taken control of a swathe of territory across Ukraine's southern flank north of Crimea, territory around the rebel regions and territory to the east and west of Kyiv. read more

Russia has at least another 170,000 square km of territory - an area about the size of Tunisia or the U.S. state of North Dakota - under its control.

Ukraine has said it will never recognise Russia's control over Crimea, the independence of the Russian-backed rebel regions or the vast additional territory taken by Russia.

Kyiv has repeatedly demanded the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian territory - including Crimea. Ukrainian officials say they will not accept annexation of territory or recognise the Russian-backed rebel regions of Luhansk and Donetsk.

Recognition of what amounts to effective Russian sovereignty over up to a third of its territory would be difficult for any Ukrainian leader.

For Moscow, Ukrainian recognition of Russian control of Crimea, the rebel regions and probably the swathe of land north of Crimea which gives it a land bridge to Crimea and control over drinking water supplies for the peninsula, would be essential.

The territory along the southern flank of Ukraine is of particular interest to Russia as it was added to Russia in 1783 by Russian Empress Catherine the Great after the defeat of the Ottoman Empire.

One option is to effectively park the question of Crimea by agreeing to a 15-year consultation period on the status of annexed Crimea. Ukrainian nationalists, though, might see that as a partition in all but name.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Crimea was part of Russia so there would be no discussions about its fate.

Some analysts are sceptical despite optimistic statements after talks in Istanbul on Tuesday.

"Moscow will not agree anything with Kyiv unless it is a full capitulation (and that is not what is being talked about)," said Tatiana Stanovaya, a non-resident scholar at the Carnegie Moscow Center.

2) Neutrality: Ukraine agrees to be neutral which it did in 1990 in any case.

Ukraine has proposed in writing that it become a neutral country in return for security guarantees from the United States, United Kingdom, Turkey, France and Germany.

Such a decision would require a referendum and Kyiv has said that security guarantees could only be given once Russia withdraws troops.

After talks in Turkey, Russia agreed to scale down military operations around Kyiv.

Russia's Medinsky said Ukraine had expressed a willingness to agree to Moscow's key demands - give up its NATO alliance ambitions, adopt "non-bloc" status, renounce any attempt to acquire nuclear or other weapons of mass destruction and commit not to host foreign troops or military bases.

"If these obligations are met, then the threat of creating a NATO bridgehead on Ukrainian territory will be eliminated," he said.

Russia would then not oppose Ukraine - the parts still under Kyiv's control - from joining the European Union, according to the Ukrainian proposal.

The devil, though, will be in the detail and the chronology. As the Soviet Union crumbled, Ukraine's parliament in its 1990 Declaration of State Sovereignty proclaimed its intention to be a permanently neutral state.

Putin said in February that he wanted written guarantees Ukraine would never join the NATO military bloc. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said Ukraine would not join NATO soon because members would not accept Ukraine.

Russia has also repeatedly raised concerns about Ukraine developing nuclear weapons. In the 1994 Budapest Memorandum, the United States, Russia and the United Kingdom gave Ukraine security assurances in exchange for Kyiv's adherence to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

3) Russian rights: The status of Russian language and Russian-speaking people in Ukraine is an issue for Moscow. A law passed by Ukraine in 2019 granted special status to the Ukrainian language and made it mandatory for public sector workers.

4) "De-Nazification": Putin says Ukraine has allowed Nazi-like groups to commit "genocide" against Russian-speaking communities.

The Azov Battalion, part of Ukraine's national guard, has been accused by Moscow of being a Nazi organisation which has terrorised Russian civilians and carried out war crimes.

Formed in 2014 from volunteers who fought against Russian-backed rebel regions, its founders have expressed extreme right-wing white supremacist and anti-Semitic views. The Azov Battalion did not reply to a request for comment.

Ukrainian presidential aides have repeatedly mentioned the role of Azov in the defence of the port city of Mariupol where it is based.

Ukraine dismisses such claims of genocide against Russian speakers. Zelenskiy says it is Russia that is behaving like the Nazis by visiting destruction on Ukrainian cities.

WHO IS TALKING AND HOW?

Talks on trying to find an end to the conflict began on Feb. 28, four days after Putin ordered troops into Ukraine. Some talks have been in person at the Belarusian border or in Belarus and Turkey, while others have taken place via video conference.

The Russian team is led by presidential adviser Medinsky, a Russian who was born in Soviet Ukraine but who casts modern Ukraine as a "historical phantom" because "the so-called history of Ukraine is not simply inextricably linked to the thousand year history of Rus/Russia/U.S.S.R. but it is Russian history itself".

He said on Wednesday that Ukraine had expressed a willingness to agree to Russia's demands.

Ukraine's negotiating team is Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov and presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak.

PUTIN AND ZELENSKIY?

A meeting between Putin and Zelenskiy would indicate a real chance of peace as Russia has repeatedly said there will be no meeting until the details of a deal have been largely agreed.

Writing by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Alison Williams and Andrew Cawthorne

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters
Reuters

387K+

Followers

307K+

Posts

181M+

Views

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oleksii Reznikov
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Dmitry Peskov
Person
Volodymyr Zelenskiy
Daily Mail

Putin's chilling warning to the West and oligarchs: Ranting president tells 'scum' traitors Russians will 'spit them out like a midge that flew into their mouths' and says Western 'attempt to have global dominance' is coming to an end

Vladimir Putin today sent a chilling warning to the West and oligarchs telling 'scum' traitors that Russians will 'spit them out like a midge that flew into their mouths' - as he claimed Western 'attempts to have global dominance' is coming to an end. The Russian President, speaking in a...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Two Russian fighter jets that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month 'were equipped with NUKES with the aim of scaring Stockholm' after Putin had threatened military action if Sweden or Finland joined NATO

Two Russian planes that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month were equipped with nuclear weapons, it has emerged. The flyover near the island of Gotland on March 2 was a deliberate act designed to intimidate Sweden, according to Swedish news channel TV4 Nyheterna. A total of four planes had taken...
MILITARY
Daily Beast

Russian State TV Just Blew Up Putin’s ‘Nazi Ukraine’ Bullshit

Confusion reigns on Russia’s state TV, as panicked lawmakers and pundits try to explain to the public why their country invaded Ukraine and now faces crushing Western sanctions. And in the process of zealous propagandists striving to justify the unfathomable, they’ve inadvertently revealed too much. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Military Base#Luhansk#Russian
The Independent

Ukraine news - latest: Kyiv says more Russian troops being brought in as Putin ‘wants to split country in two’

Russia is bringing more troops on rotation and may attempt further advances on Ukrainian soil, Ukraine’s interior ministry adviser Vadym Denysenko said.It comes days after Vladimir Putin’s regime claimed its invasion was going to plan and hinted that it would focus on its limited goal of “liberating” the separatist-controlled Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.Reports from the West suggest the Kremlin’s perceived shift of focus is an attempt to save face after Russia had failed to seize several Ukrainian cities.Mr Denysenko also said in a televised address that Russia has started destroying Ukrainian fuel and food storage depots, meaning the...
POLITICS
Mercury News

Live updates: Putin says Ukraine must meet Russian demands

MOSCOW — President Vladimir Putin says Russia is ready for talks with Ukraine but insisted that it must meet Moscow’s demands. Putin told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz that Ukraine must agree to demilitarize, accept Moscow’s sovereignty over Crimea and surrender territory to Russia-backed rebels in the east, the Kremlin said in its readout of Friday’s call.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
CBS News

Ukraine leader says war at a "turning point" as U.S. and U.K. say Putin, deluded, is regrouping Russia's forces

Near Kherson, Ukraine — Russian forces were still shelling areas near Ukraine's capital Thursday, two days after Moscow said it would scale back its attack there to facilitate peace talks. Ukraine's president told his people Wednesday night that the fight to repel Russia's invasion had reached a "turning point," and he asked the U.S. for more weapons and other assistance to turn the tide.
POLITICS
KBTX.com

Putin appears at big rally as Russian troops press attack in Ukraine

(AP) - Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared at a huge flag-waving rally at a packed Moscow stadium Friday and lavished praise on his troops fighting in Ukraine, three weeks into the invasion that has led to heavier-than-expected Russian losses on the battlefield and increasingly authoritarian rule at home. Meanwhile, the...
PROTESTS
The Independent

‘I can’t keep up’: Russia is losing so much military equipment in Ukraine that weapons monitors are overwhelmed

First came the dramatic images of a miles-long column of Russian military vehicles on their way to Kyiv. Then came the dramatic images of those same military vehicles burning, destroyed, abandoned and scattered.It was one of many episodes from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in which the entire world was able to follow in granular detail a battle that would have otherwise been shrouded in the fog of war.Only a month in and Russia’s war against its neighbour may already rank among the most photographed and documented conflicts in recent history. Ukrainian civilians, the military and frontline journalists have all...
MILITARY
International Business Times

Ukraine's Zelenskiy Tells Russia To Hold Peace Talks Or Suffer For Generations

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on Saturday for comprehensive peace talks with Moscow to stop its invasion of Ukraine, saying it would otherwise take Russia "several generations" to recover from its losses in the war. Since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the assault on Feb. 24, Russian forces have taken heavy...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

387K+
Followers
307K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy