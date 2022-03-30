ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Makeup

I've been a beauty editor for 10 years, and these are the holy grail products I buy on repeat

By Ashley Phillips
 2 days ago

Prices are accurate at the time of publication.

Ashley Phillips/Insider

  • I've tested hundreds of skincare, haircare, and makeup products during my career as a beauty editor.
  • Even with new products coming out daily, there is a handful I always go back to.
  • From mascara to nail polish and more, these are the beauty products you'll always find in my stash.

As a beauty writer for the past 10 years, it's been my job to test and review hundreds — if not thousands — of beauty products all across the price spectrum. From drugstore shampoos to ultra-luxury serums and creams, I've tried it all.

During this time, I've identified which products are truly worth the money and which are just hype. Because of this, my standards are exceptionally high when it comes to introducing something new to my routine — much more so for it to earn a permanent spot.

Here, I share the best of the best I've found over the years, including makeup, hair tools, and skincare. Even with all the daily product launches, these are the tried-and-true products I always return to and continually recommend to family, friends, and readers.

The 14 beauty products I buy over and over again

Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel
Sephora

$88.00 FROM SEPHORA $88.00 FROM DERMSTORE

When someone asks me for skincare recommendations, I always suggest the Dr. Dennis Gross Daily Peel first. This two-step daily treatment contains a mix of acids that help even out skin tone and texture and leave you with an almost instant glow. I always stash a few of these in my bag while traveling to counter the effects of jet lag.

Dr. Dennis Gross Advanced Retinol collection
Sephora

$72.00 FROM SEPHORA

Recently, Dr. Dennis Gross introduced the Advanced Retinol product line that includes a serum, eye serum, moisturizer, overnight peel, and wrinkle treatment. Retinol has a reputation for causing peeling and irritation, but this line is designed to deliver all the positive benefits without the side effects, and I've found those claims to hold up.

My skin never looks better than when using these products altogether and I've never so much as had a flake.

Wet Brush Original Detangler Hair Brush
Amazon

$6.50 FROM AMAZON

My thick, fine hair has a tendency to devour hairbrushes and it broke many before I discovered the Wet Brush. It's designed with extra-strong bristles that detangle all hair types quickly and painlessly. With this, I only have to buy a new brush once a year as opposed to every few months.

Nails Inc. 45 Second Speedy Gloss Nail Polish
Nails Inc

$9.00 FROM NAILS INC

I'm too embarrassed to admit how many nail polishes I own, but I will say they've all become useless since Nails Inc. launched its 45 Second Speedy Gloss collection. Where at-home manicures used to take a full hour from start to finish, 10 minutes is all you need with this quick-drying polish. Each coat really does dry in just 45 seconds, and the polish formula is super glossy and long-lasting too.

Living Proof Perfect hair Day Dry Shampoo
Sephora

$39.00 FROM ULTA

I've used dozens of dry shampoos and I'm confident in saying Living Proof is one of the very best you can buy, and many beauty editors agree. It's designed to actually "clean" your hair rather than temporarily mask oil; in fact, many other dry shampoos have actually made my oily roots worse. If you don't have time to wash, Living Proof's dry shampoo can buy you an extra day or two.

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer
Nordstrom

$429.99 FROM DYSON

With a price tag of more than $400, I really didn't want to love Dyson's hairdryer. But honestly, it is that good. It has cut down my drying time by half and leaves my hair looking perfectly smooth rather than its usual post-blow-dry poof. It's worth noting my friend with curly hair didn't have the same results and instead prefers the Harry Josh Pro Tools Pro Dryer , which is another great hairdryer I'd recommend.

Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation
Sephora

$65.00 FROM SEPHORA

Giorgio Armani's Luminous Silk foundation has a cult following that I happily count myself a part of. The formula feels lightweight but buildable, so you can customize the coverage level. It gives you a dewy, natural finish that's great for daytime and nighttime looks.

Farmacy Green Clean Makeup Removing Cleansing Balm
Sephora

$34.00 FROM SEPHORA $34.00 FROM AMAZON $34.00 FROM FARMACY

I have sensitive eyes that feel like they're on fire when they meet other cleansing balms, but Farmacy's Green Clean is super gentle and does an excellent job of melting off all traces of makeup. It works so well I was finally able to break my bad habit of using makeup remover wipes.

Hot Tools Professional 24K Gold Curling Iron
Amazon

$37.13 FROM AMAZON Originally $49.99 | Save 26%

I first bought this curling iron after hearing it was a favorite of the Olsen twins and Lauren Conrad, and many years later, I'm still using it almost daily. The curling iron is also used by many professionals, but I like that you don't need expert skills to wield it. However, the clip tends to break easily, so just keep in mind it'll need replacing every few years.

Benefit Roller Lash Mascara
Sephora

$27.00 FROM ULTA BEAUTY

Benefit's Roller Gal mascara is a universal favorite that's loved by many. It's expensive, but the wand is terrific for lifting and curling to create a false lash effect. The formula also takes much longer to dry out than other mascaras I've used, which is one of the reasons my family, friends, and I keep going back to it.

Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen
Sephora

$36.00 FROM AMAZON $36.00 FROM SEPHORA $36.00 FROM SUPERGOOP!

The first tip any beauty editor will tell you is to never skip out on SPF. Admittedly, I haven't always been consistent in this department, mainly because the thick, sticky formulas we layer on our bodies aren't conducive to wearing with makeup. Supergoop! changed the game with its sunscreens that feel more like skincare. The brand's popular Unseen Sunscreen is also a personal favorite. It goes on clear, dries down matte like a primer, and plays well with foundation.

Too Faced Natural Eyes Neutral Eyeshadow Palette
Ulta

$39.00 FROM ULTA

I've been using this eyeshadow palette since high school, and it's yet to be knocked out of the top spot, no matter how many others I've tried. It's ideal for travel because even though it's compact, the shade selection has everything you need for a natural look or something much more dramatic. Kevyn Aucoin 's and Urban Decay's palettes are worth checking out too.

IGK Thirsty Girl Leave-In Conditioner
Amazon

$32.00 FROM AMAZON

You know a product is worth recommending when people stop in their tracks to tell you how good your hair smells. I've had friends order this leave-in conditioner on the spot after getting a whiff. Beyond the strong coconut scent (which may not be for everyone), it's equally great at detangling hair and minimizing frizz.

Stila One-Step Correct
Ulta

$36.00 FROM AMAZON $28.80 FROM DERMSTORE $36.00 FROM STILA $36.00 FROM ULTA BEAUTY

I've been a fan of this primer for years, but with the rise of "no makeup" makeup over the last few years, it's especially come in handy. The formula contains color-correcting pigments that work to reduce redness and make your skin tone look more even. Even though it's technically a primer, sometimes I'll just use it in place of foundation which is a great solution for video meetings when you don't feel like wearing a full face.

Read the original article on Insider

StyleCaster

This $6 Mascara Is So Volumizing, Reviewers Are Telling Shoppers: ‘Don’t Get Lash Extensions Before You Try This’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. You know those beauty filters on Instagram stories or Snapchat where they give your cheeks an overly blushed hue and your lips so much pout, you look like you received injections? Somehow, they always make lashes look perfect. They have a body, length and richer color to them that seems unobtainable. Given that it’s a filter that portrays unrealistic beauty standards, you’d think everything it does is impossible, but I think I found...
MAKEUP
shefinds

The One Styling Product Nobody Should Be Using In Their Hair Anymore–It Causes Fallout!

If you’ve ever experienced hair loss, you know how frustrating it can be, and what a toll it can take on your self confidence. Oftentimes hair loss is hard to treat because it takes time to get the root cause. Our skin and hair are both windows into our internal health, so hair loss is commonly a byproduct of things like nutritional deficiencies and stress. However, there are external factors that could be making it worse. One thing that can exacerbate hair loss and damage is using excessive heat and product on your hair. While it is ok to use hot tools generally speaking, if you are experiencing hair loss it may be a good idea to cut back on any heat when styling. But are there any tools that are worse than others? We asked hairstylists to weigh in.
HAIR CARE
People

Amazon Has a Hidden Outlet Store Section with Nothing but $10 Deals

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Shoppers can get Easter baskets, popular kitchen tools, trendy eyeshadow palettes, and more for less than $10 this weekend — if they know where to look.
INTERNET
shefinds

The One Ingredient Experts Say You Should Use For Aging Hair, Skin & Nails: Castor Oil

Uncovering powerful new ingredients to use within your beauty routine can help to bolster various areas of your appearance, and finding an ingredient that can work on your hair, skin, and nails will cut down on the steps in your regimen while enhancing your natural beauty. Alongside the popular ingredients that we already know are great for hydrating and nourishing your body, castor oil is one that emerges as a multi-purposes superstar for strengthening your nails and hair while simultaneously improving your complexion. Enter, castor oil.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

The Flattering Hair Color Every Woman Over Over 40 Should Try

A fresh color on your hair can make a world of difference. Just like a haircut impacts your face shape, the color can amplify your look too. But, the wrong color can conversely have just as much of an effect. Knowing which hair color is right for you can be overwhelming—besides that, committing to a hair color can require extra time in the salon chair, and more money invested in touch ups.
HAIR CARE
marthastewart.com

Vaseline or Aquaphor: Which One Is Actually Better for Dry Skin?

A quick fix for chapped lips or a patch of dry skin often involves a dab of Aquaphor ($4.99, target.com) here or Vaseline ($4.49, target.com) there. Both topical ointments have a long list of advantages, but when it comes to a flaking, irritated complexion, which one is best? We chatted with two dermatologists to determine, once and for all, which product better addresses dry skin.
SKIN CARE
marthastewart.com

How Often Should You Wash Your Pillowcases?

Pillowcases become dirty fairly quickly. The reason? They spend roughly eight hours per night exposed to everything from the greases and oils on our skin and our scalps to the products we use to keep our complexions and hair looking their best. This is why Mary Gagliardi, Clorox's in-house scientist and cleaning expert, says washing these bed linens frequently is a must.
LIFESTYLE
