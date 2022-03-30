I've been a beauty editor for 10 years, and these are the holy grail products I buy on repeat

Prices are accurate at the time of publication.

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Ashley Phillips/Insider

I've tested hundreds of skincare, haircare, and makeup products during my career as a beauty editor.

Even with new products coming out daily, there is a handful I always go back to.

From mascara to nail polish and more, these are the beauty products you'll always find in my stash.

As a beauty writer for the past 10 years, it's been my job to test and review hundreds — if not thousands — of beauty products all across the price spectrum. From drugstore shampoos to ultra-luxury serums and creams, I've tried it all.

During this time, I've identified which products are truly worth the money and which are just hype. Because of this, my standards are exceptionally high when it comes to introducing something new to my routine — much more so for it to earn a permanent spot.

Here, I share the best of the best I've found over the years, including makeup, hair tools, and skincare. Even with all the daily product launches, these are the tried-and-true products I always return to and continually recommend to family, friends, and readers.

The 14 beauty products I buy over and over again

Sephora

Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel

When someone asks me for skincare recommendations, I always suggest the Dr. Dennis Gross Daily Peel first. This two-step daily treatment contains a mix of acids that help even out skin tone and texture and leave you with an almost instant glow. I always stash a few of these in my bag while traveling to counter the effects of jet lag.

Sephora

Dr. Dennis Gross Advanced Retinol collection

Recently, Dr. Dennis Gross introduced the Advanced Retinol product line that includes a serum, eye serum, moisturizer, overnight peel, and wrinkle treatment. Retinol has a reputation for causing peeling and irritation, but this line is designed to deliver all the positive benefits without the side effects, and I've found those claims to hold up.

My skin never looks better than when using these products altogether and I've never so much as had a flake.

Amazon

Wet Brush Original Detangler Hair Brush

My thick, fine hair has a tendency to devour hairbrushes and it broke many before I discovered the Wet Brush. It's designed with extra-strong bristles that detangle all hair types quickly and painlessly. With this, I only have to buy a new brush once a year as opposed to every few months.

Nails Inc

Nails Inc. 45 Second Speedy Gloss Nail Polish

I'm too embarrassed to admit how many nail polishes I own, but I will say they've all become useless since Nails Inc. launched its 45 Second Speedy Gloss collection. Where at-home manicures used to take a full hour from start to finish, 10 minutes is all you need with this quick-drying polish. Each coat really does dry in just 45 seconds, and the polish formula is super glossy and long-lasting too.

Sephora

Living Proof Perfect hair Day Dry Shampoo

I've used dozens of dry shampoos and I'm confident in saying Living Proof is one of the very best you can buy, and many beauty editors agree. It's designed to actually "clean" your hair rather than temporarily mask oil; in fact, many other dry shampoos have actually made my oily roots worse. If you don't have time to wash, Living Proof's dry shampoo can buy you an extra day or two.

Nordstrom

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer

With a price tag of more than $400, I really didn't want to love Dyson's hairdryer. But honestly, it is that good. It has cut down my drying time by half and leaves my hair looking perfectly smooth rather than its usual post-blow-dry poof. It's worth noting my friend with curly hair didn't have the same results and instead prefers the Harry Josh Pro Tools Pro Dryer , which is another great hairdryer I'd recommend.

Sephora

Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation

Giorgio Armani's Luminous Silk foundation has a cult following that I happily count myself a part of. The formula feels lightweight but buildable, so you can customize the coverage level. It gives you a dewy, natural finish that's great for daytime and nighttime looks.

Sephora

Farmacy Green Clean Makeup Removing Cleansing Balm

I have sensitive eyes that feel like they're on fire when they meet other cleansing balms, but Farmacy's Green Clean is super gentle and does an excellent job of melting off all traces of makeup. It works so well I was finally able to break my bad habit of using makeup remover wipes.

Amazon

Hot Tools Professional 24K Gold Curling Iron $37.13 FROM AMAZON Originally $49.99 | Save 26%

I first bought this curling iron after hearing it was a favorite of the Olsen twins and Lauren Conrad, and many years later, I'm still using it almost daily. The curling iron is also used by many professionals, but I like that you don't need expert skills to wield it. However, the clip tends to break easily, so just keep in mind it'll need replacing every few years.

Sephora

Benefit Roller Lash Mascara

Benefit's Roller Gal mascara is a universal favorite that's loved by many. It's expensive, but the wand is terrific for lifting and curling to create a false lash effect. The formula also takes much longer to dry out than other mascaras I've used, which is one of the reasons my family, friends, and I keep going back to it.

Sephora

Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen

The first tip any beauty editor will tell you is to never skip out on SPF. Admittedly, I haven't always been consistent in this department, mainly because the thick, sticky formulas we layer on our bodies aren't conducive to wearing with makeup. Supergoop! changed the game with its sunscreens that feel more like skincare. The brand's popular Unseen Sunscreen is also a personal favorite. It goes on clear, dries down matte like a primer, and plays well with foundation.

Ulta

Too Faced Natural Eyes Neutral Eyeshadow Palette

I've been using this eyeshadow palette since high school, and it's yet to be knocked out of the top spot, no matter how many others I've tried. It's ideal for travel because even though it's compact, the shade selection has everything you need for a natural look or something much more dramatic. Kevyn Aucoin 's and Urban Decay's palettes are worth checking out too.

Amazon

IGK Thirsty Girl Leave-In Conditioner

You know a product is worth recommending when people stop in their tracks to tell you how good your hair smells. I've had friends order this leave-in conditioner on the spot after getting a whiff. Beyond the strong coconut scent (which may not be for everyone), it's equally great at detangling hair and minimizing frizz.

Ulta

Stila One-Step Correct

I've been a fan of this primer for years, but with the rise of "no makeup" makeup over the last few years, it's especially come in handy. The formula contains color-correcting pigments that work to reduce redness and make your skin tone look more even. Even though it's technically a primer, sometimes I'll just use it in place of foundation which is a great solution for video meetings when you don't feel like wearing a full face.