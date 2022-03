“The one thing all my brands have in common is that people told me they wouldn’t work because they’re different.”. Brett Berish is an iconoclast in the drinks world. The distinctive and sometimes polarizing wines and spirits he’s helped create and market under the umbrella of Sovereign Brands are purposely untraditional. These drinks — which range from a blue sparkling wine from France to a Cognac-based liqueur — challenge a lot of traditional booze business notions. Sometimes they even lack a category.

