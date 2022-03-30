Teens, 18 and 14, charged in shooting death at Ocala convenience store

Leandre Cox credit: Ocala Police Department

OCALA, Fla. — An 18-year-old turned himself into police Tuesday night for the murder of a young man outside a convenience store last week.

The Ocala Police Department announced the arrest of Leandre Cox, 18, for the murder of 23-year-old Jacorie McCullough.

McCullough was shot and killed March 25 in the parking lot of the 7 Days food store on NW 1st Avenue.

Investigators say surveillance video captured the shooting, which showed three people confronting McCullough outside the store.

One of the suspects, a 14-year-old boy, can be seen opening the back door of McCullough’s car and taking a backpack from inside.

Detectives say after McCullough recovered his backpack from the 14-year-old, Cox aggressively approached him before shooting him.

After the shooting, the unidentified male again grabbed the backpack from McCullough’s car, and all three suspects ran from the scene.

McCullough was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Cox has been charged with murder.

Action News Jax is not naming the 14-year-old suspect.

One suspect remains on the run.

Anyone with information is asked to call OPD at (352) 369-7000 or dial **TIPS.

