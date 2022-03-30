ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, AR

Tornado Watch issued for Columbia, Lafayette, Nevada, Union by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-03-30 10:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-30 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Lafayette; Nevada; Union TORNADO WATCH 75 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Baldwin, Butler, Conecuh, Covington, Crenshaw, Escambia by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 01:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-23 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Baldwin; Butler; Conecuh; Covington; Crenshaw; Escambia; Monroe; Wilcox TORNADO WATCH 65 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES IN SOUTH CENTRAL ALABAMA BUTLER CONECUH COVINGTON CRENSHAW ESCAMBIA MONROE WILCOX IN SOUTHWEST ALABAMA BALDWIN IN FLORIDA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST FLORIDA ESCAMBIA OKALOOSA SANTA ROSA THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ANDALUSIA, ATMORE, BAY MINETTE, BELLVIEW, BRANTLEY, BRENT, BREWTON, CAMDEN, CRESTVIEW, DAPHNE, DESTIN, EGLIN AFB, ENSLEY, EVERGREEN, FERRY PASS, FLOMATON, FORT WALTON BEACH, GREENVILLE, GULF BREEZE, GULF SHORES, HOMEWOOD, LUVERNE, MILTON, MONROEVILLE, MYRTLE GROVE, NICEVILLE, OPP, PACE, PENSACOLA, PINE HILL, SEMINOLE, AND WRIGHT.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Clarke, Mobile, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 09:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Clarke; Mobile; Washington TORNADO WATCH 50, PREVIOUSLY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING, IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN SOUTHWEST ALABAMA CLARKE MOBILE WASHINGTON IN MISSISSIPPI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST MISSISSIPPI GEORGE GREENE PERRY STONE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BEAUMONT, CHATOM, GROVE HILL, JACKSON, LEAKESVILLE, LUCEDALE, MCLAIN, MILLRY, MOBILE, NEW AUGUSTA, PRICHARD, RICHTON, SARALAND, THOMASVILLE, TILLMANS CORNER, AND WIGGINS.
CLARKE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Austin, Brazoria, Brazos, Burleson, Chambers, Colorado by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Austin; Brazoria; Brazos; Burleson; Chambers; Colorado; Fort Bend; Galveston; Grimes; Harris; Houston; Liberty; Madison; Montgomery; Polk; San Jacinto; Trinity; Walker; Waller; Washington; Wharton TORNADO WATCH 58 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AUSTIN BRAZORIA BRAZOS BURLESON CHAMBERS COLORADO DEWITT FAYETTE FORT BEND GALVESTON GONZALES GRIMES HARRIS HOUSTON LAVACA LEE LIBERTY MADISON MONTGOMERY POLK SAN JACINTO TRINITY WALKER WALLER WASHINGTON WHARTON
AUSTIN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Hempstead, Nevada by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Hempstead; Nevada FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas, including the following counties and parishes, in Arkansas, Columbia, Hempstead, Lafayette, Miller, Nevada and Union. In Louisiana, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Caldwell, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant, Jackson, La Salle, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Red River, Sabine, Union, Webster and Winn. In Texas, Angelina, Cass, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine and Shelby. * WHEN...From 7 PM CDT this evening through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Thunderstorms will increase Monday night and will not entirely exit all areas until Tuesday afternoon with widespread 2 to 4 inches and isolated amounts in excess of 6 inches. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 10:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Acadia; Allen; Avoyelles; Beauregard; Calcasieu; Cameron; Evangeline; Jefferson Davis; Lafayette; Rapides; St. Landry; Vermilion TORNADO WATCH 60 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 2 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN LOUISIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 12 PARISHES IN CENTRAL LOUISIANA AVOYELLES EVANGELINE RAPIDES ST. LANDRY IN SOUTH CENTRAL LOUISIANA LAFAYETTE IN SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA ACADIA ALLEN BEAUREGARD CALCASIEU CAMERON JEFFERSON DAVIS VERMILION THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABBEVILLE, ALEXANDRIA, BEAVER, BRANCH, BUNDICK LAKE, BUNKIE, CHURCH POINT, COTTONPORT, CROWLEY, DE RIDDER, EFFIE, EUNICE, FIELDS, FORKED ISLAND, HACKBERRY, HATHAWAY, INTRACOASTAL CITY, JENNINGS, JOHNSON BAYOU, KAPLAN, KINDER, LAFAYETTE, LAKE ARTHUR, LAKE CHARLES, LAWTELL, MAMOU, MANSURA, MARKSVILLE, MEAUX, OAKDALE, OPELOUSAS, ORETTA, PINEVILLE, RAYNE, REDDELL, RICHARD, ROANOKE, SIMMESPORT, ST. LANDRY, SULPHUR, TOPSY, VILLE PLATTE, AND WELSH.
ACADIA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Angelina, Nacogdoches, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 04:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Angelina; Nacogdoches; Sabine; San Augustine; Shelby TORNADO WATCH 59 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ARKANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL ARKANSAS UNION IN LOUISIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 PARISHES IN NORTH CENTRAL LOUISIANA LINCOLN UNION IN NORTHWEST LOUISIANA BIENVILLE DE SOTO RED RIVER SABINE IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES IN NORTHEAST TEXAS ANGELINA NACOGDOCHES SABINE SAN AUGUSTINE SHELBY THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARCADIA, BERNICE, CENTER, COUSHATTA, EL DORADO, FARMERVILLE, GIBSLAND, HEMPHILL, LOGANSPORT, LUFKIN, MANSFIELD, MANY, MARTIN, NACOGDOCHES, PINELAND, PLEASANT HILL, RINGGOLD, RUSTON, SAN AUGUSTINE, STONEWALL, AND ZWOLLE.
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Cullman, Limestone, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 18:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cullman; Limestone; Morgan TORNADO WATCH 63 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL ALABAMA CULLMAN LIMESTONE MORGAN THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ATHENS, CULLMAN, AND DECATUR.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River, Walthall by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 06:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hancock; Harrison; Jackson; Pearl River; Walthall TORNADO WATCH 50 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN LOUISIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 PARISHES IN SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA ST. TAMMANY WASHINGTON IN MISSISSIPPI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES IN SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI HANCOCK HARRISON JACKSON PEARL RIVER WALTHALL THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BAY ST. LOUIS, BOGALUSA, COVINGTON, CROSSROADS, DEXTER, DIAMONDHEAD, ENON, FRANKLINTON, GAUTIER, GULFPORT, LACOMBE, MANDEVILLE, MCNEIL, MOSS POINT, OCEAN SPRINGS, PASCAGOULA, PICAYUNE, SALEM, SLIDELL, ST. MARTIN, TYLERTOWN, AND WAVELAND.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hempstead, Howard, Lafayette, Little River, Miller, Nevada by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 23:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 300 AM CDT for southwestern Arkansas...northwestern Louisiana...and northeastern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hempstead; Howard; Lafayette; Little River; Miller; Nevada The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Little River County in southwestern Arkansas Hempstead County in southwestern Arkansas Miller County in southwestern Arkansas Lafayette County in southwestern Arkansas Southeastern Howard County in southwestern Arkansas Northwestern Nevada County in southwestern Arkansas Northwestern Caddo Parish in northwestern Louisiana Northwestern Bossier Parish in northwestern Louisiana North central Marion County in northeastern Texas Eastern Cass County in northeastern Texas Southeastern Bowie County in northeastern Texas * Until 1215 AM CDT. * At 1115 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Richmond to 6 miles south of Linden, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Texarkana, Hope, Atlanta, Wake Village, Ashdown, Prescott, Stamps, Lewisville, Nash, Hooks, Linden, Queen City, Redwater, Red Lick, Fouke, Bradley, Emmet, Perrytown, Rodessa and Garland. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Bay, Calhoun, Gulf, Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 18:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bay; Calhoun; Gulf; Liberty TORNADO WATCH 52, PREVIOUSLY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT /6 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING, IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN FLORIDA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN BIG BEND FLORIDA LIBERTY IN PANHANDLE FLORIDA BAY CALHOUN GULF THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABE SPRINGS, BENNETT, BLOUNTSTOWN, CAIRO, CALLAWAY, CLARKSVILLE, DALKEITH, DURHAM, ECONFINA, FRINK, HONEYVILLE, HOWARD CREEK, LYNN HAVEN, MARYSVILLE, NIXON, OAK GROVE, ODENA, PANAMA CITY, PORT ST. JOE, SCOTTS FERRY, SWEETWATER, WEWAHITCHKA, AND WHITE CITY.
BAY COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Ascension, Assumption, Concordia, East Baton Rouge by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 23:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ascension; Assumption; Concordia; East Baton Rouge; East Feliciana; Iberville; Livingston; Pointe Coupee; St. Helena; St. James; Tangipahoa; West Baton Rouge; West Feliciana TORNADO WATCH 49 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS LA . LOUISIANA PARISHES INCLUDED ARE ACADIA ALLEN ASCENSION ASSUMPTION AVOYELLES BEAUREGARD CALCASIEU CAMERON CONCORDIA EAST BATON ROUGE EAST FELICIANA EVANGELINE IBERIA IBERVILLE JEFFERSON DAVIS LAFAYETTE LIVINGSTON POINTE COUPEE RAPIDES ST. HELENA ST. JAMES ST. LANDRY ST. MARTIN ST. MARY TANGIPAHOA VERMILION VERNON WEST BATON ROUGE WEST FELICIANA
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
WDAM-TV

LIST: Power outage maps across the Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - With the threat of severe weather making its way towards Mississippi, some Pine Belt residents may be without power. Power companies across the area are recording outages on their websites. Below are links to outage maps for each company:. Mississippi Power: https://outagemap.mississippipower.com/external/default.html. Dixie Electric: https://prepared.dixieepa.com/your-outage-resources/outage-map.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Abbeville, Anderson, Cherokee, Chester, Greater Greenville by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 16:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Abbeville; Anderson; Cherokee; Chester; Greater Greenville; Greater Oconee; Greater Pickens; Greenville Mountains; Greenwood; Laurens; Oconee Mountains; Pickens Mountains; Spartanburg; Union; York BREEZY CONDITIONS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AGAIN SUNDAY .Red Flag Warning remains in effect this evening. Confidence is sufficient for Red Flag criteria in a portion of western North Carolina, near the French Broad River, that a second warning has been issued for that area on Sunday. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR ALL OF THE WESTERN CAROLINAS AND NORTHEAST GEORGIA * AFFECTED AREA...The counties of Oconee, Pickens, Greenville, Spartanburg, Cherokee, York, Rabun, Anderson, Abbeville, Laurens, Union (SC), Chester, Habersham, Stephens, Greenwood, Franklin, Hart, Elbert, Avery, Alexander, Iredell, Davie, Yancey, Mitchell, Swain, Catawba, Rowan, Graham, Jackson, Macon, Cleveland, Lincoln, Gaston, Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, Union NC, Caldwell, Burke, McDowell, Rutherford, and Polk. This includes the North Carolina portion of Great Smoky Mountains National Park. * TIMING...This afternoon and evening. * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 13 percent. * FUEL MOISTURE...Already as low as 6 to 10 percent in several observing locations. * IMPACTS...Outdoor fires may easily grow out of control under these conditions.
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Bossier, Caddo, De Soto, Sabine, Webster by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 00:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bossier; Caddo; De Soto; Sabine; Webster TORNADO WATCH 56 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 3 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ARKANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES IN SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS COLUMBIA HEMPSTEAD HOWARD LAFAYETTE LITTLE RIVER MILLER NEVADA SEVIER IN LOUISIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 PARISHES IN NORTHWEST LOUISIANA BOSSIER CADDO DE SOTO SABINE WEBSTER IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 15 COUNTIES IN NORTHEAST TEXAS ANGELINA BOWIE CASS CHEROKEE GREGG HARRISON MARION NACOGDOCHES PANOLA RUSK SABINE SAN AUGUSTINE SHELBY SMITH UPSHUR THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ASHDOWN, ATLANTA, BIG SANDY, BOSSIER CITY, BRADLEY, CARTHAGE, CENTER, DE QUEEN, DIERKS, GILMER, HEMPHILL, HENDERSON, HOPE, HUGHES SPRINGS, JACKSONVILLE, JEFFERSON, LEWISVILLE, LINDEN, LOGANSPORT, LONGVIEW, LUFKIN, MAGNOLIA, MANSFIELD, MANY, MARSHALL, MINDEN, MINERAL SPRINGS, NACOGDOCHES, NASHVILLE, PINELAND, PLEASANT HILL, PRESCOTT, QUEEN CITY, RUSK, SAN AUGUSTINE, SHREVEPORT, SPRINGHILL, STAMPS, STONEWALL, TEXARKANA, TEXARKANA, TYLER, AND ZWOLLE.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Plaquemines, St. Bernard by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 20:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Plaquemines; St. Bernard TORNADO WATCH 64 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN LOUISIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 PARISHES IN SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA PLAQUEMINES ST. BERNARD IN MISSISSIPPI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI HANCOCK HARRISON JACKSON PEARL RIVER THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BAY ST. LOUIS, BELLE CHASSE, BURAS, CHALMETTE, CROSSROADS, DIAMONDHEAD, GAUTIER, GULFPORT, MCNEIL, MOSS POINT, OCEAN SPRINGS, PASCAGOULA, PICAYUNE, POINTE A LA HACHE, PORT SULPHUR, ST. MARTIN, VIOLET, AND WAVELAND.
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Adams, Amite, Franklin, Pike, Wilkinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 23:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Amite; Franklin; Pike; Wilkinson TORNADO WATCH 49 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MS . MISSISSIPPI COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS AMITE FRANKLIN PIKE WILKINSON
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Bienville, Red River, Sabine by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 06:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bienville; Red River; Sabine TORNADO WATCH 59 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN LOUISIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 PARISHES IN NORTHWEST LOUISIANA BIENVILLE RED RIVER SABINE IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN NORTHEAST TEXAS ANGELINA SABINE SAN AUGUSTINE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARCADIA, COUSHATTA, GIBSLAND, HEMPHILL, LUFKIN, MANY, MARTIN, PINELAND, PLEASANT HILL, RINGGOLD, SAN AUGUSTINE, AND ZWOLLE.
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Caldwell, Grant, La Salle, Sabine, Winn by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 07:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Caldwell; Grant; La Salle; Sabine; Winn TORNADO WATCH 60 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS LA . LOUISIANA PARISHES INCLUDED ARE ACADIA ALLEN AVOYELLES BEAUREGARD CALCASIEU CALDWELL CAMERON CATAHOULA CONCORDIA EAST CARROLL EVANGELINE FRANKLIN GRANT JEFFERSON DAVIS LAFAYETTE LA SALLE MADISON RAPIDES RICHLAND SABINE ST. LANDRY TENSAS VERMILION VERNON WEST CARROLL WINN
CALDWELL PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Hale, Marengo, Tuscaloosa by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 20:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hale; Marengo; Tuscaloosa TORNADO WATCH 64 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL ALABAMA HALE MARENGO TUSCALOOSA THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF DEMOPOLIS, GREENSBORO, LINDEN, MOUNDVILLE, AND TUSCALOOSA.
HALE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Chambers, Galveston by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 07:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Chambers; Galveston Tornado Watch 58, previously in effect until 8 AM CDT this morning, is now in effect until 10 AM CDT this morning for the following areas In southeast Texas this watch includes 2 counties Chambers Galveston This includes the cities of Anahuac, Dickinson, Friendswood, Galveston, League City, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree, Stowell, Texas City, and Winnie.
CHAMBERS COUNTY, TX

Community Policy