Panola County, TX

Tornado Watch issued for Panola, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-03-30 12:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-30 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Panola; Sabine; San Augustine; Shelby TORNADO WATCH 75 REMAINS...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Bienville, De Soto, Lincoln, Red River, Sabine, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 05:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bienville; De Soto; Lincoln; Red River; Sabine; Union TORNADO WATCH 59 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN LOUISIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 PARISHES IN NORTH CENTRAL LOUISIANA LINCOLN UNION IN NORTHWEST LOUISIANA BIENVILLE DE SOTO RED RIVER SABINE IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES IN NORTHEAST TEXAS ANGELINA NACOGDOCHES SABINE SAN AUGUSTINE SHELBY THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARCADIA, BERNICE, CENTER, COUSHATTA, FARMERVILLE, GIBSLAND, HEMPHILL, LOGANSPORT, LUFKIN, MANSFIELD, MANY, MARTIN, NACOGDOCHES, PINELAND, PLEASANT HILL, RINGGOLD, RUSTON, SAN AUGUSTINE, STONEWALL, AND ZWOLLE.
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Clarke, Mobile, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 09:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Clarke; Mobile; Washington TORNADO WATCH 50, PREVIOUSLY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING, IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN SOUTHWEST ALABAMA CLARKE MOBILE WASHINGTON IN MISSISSIPPI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST MISSISSIPPI GEORGE GREENE PERRY STONE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BEAUMONT, CHATOM, GROVE HILL, JACKSON, LEAKESVILLE, LUCEDALE, MCLAIN, MILLRY, MOBILE, NEW AUGUSTA, PRICHARD, RICHTON, SARALAND, THOMASVILLE, TILLMANS CORNER, AND WIGGINS.
CLARKE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Cullman, Limestone, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 18:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cullman; Limestone; Morgan TORNADO WATCH 63 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL ALABAMA CULLMAN LIMESTONE MORGAN THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ATHENS, CULLMAN, AND DECATUR.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WDAM-TV

LIST: Power outage maps across the Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - With the threat of severe weather making its way towards Mississippi, some Pine Belt residents may be without power. Power companies across the area are recording outages on their websites. Below are links to outage maps for each company:. Mississippi Power: https://outagemap.mississippipower.com/external/default.html. Dixie Electric: https://prepared.dixieepa.com/your-outage-resources/outage-map.
ENVIRONMENT
Laredo Morning Times

San Antonio under tornado watch in latest NWS update

Update, 3 p.m.: On Monday, March 21 just after 3 p.m., the National Weather Service office for San Antonio and Austin updated the evening forecast and included all of San Antonio in a tornado watch encompassing multiple Texas cities. The watch is set to expire at 10 p.m. Threats include tornadoes, hail, and wind gusts up to 75 mph. All are "likely" in affected areas. The tornado watch affects almost 14 million residents.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Abbeville, Anderson, Cherokee, Chester, Greater Greenville by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 16:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Abbeville; Anderson; Cherokee; Chester; Greater Greenville; Greater Oconee; Greater Pickens; Greenville Mountains; Greenwood; Laurens; Oconee Mountains; Pickens Mountains; Spartanburg; Union; York BREEZY CONDITIONS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AGAIN SUNDAY .Red Flag Warning remains in effect this evening. Confidence is sufficient for Red Flag criteria in a portion of western North Carolina, near the French Broad River, that a second warning has been issued for that area on Sunday. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR ALL OF THE WESTERN CAROLINAS AND NORTHEAST GEORGIA * AFFECTED AREA...The counties of Oconee, Pickens, Greenville, Spartanburg, Cherokee, York, Rabun, Anderson, Abbeville, Laurens, Union (SC), Chester, Habersham, Stephens, Greenwood, Franklin, Hart, Elbert, Avery, Alexander, Iredell, Davie, Yancey, Mitchell, Swain, Catawba, Rowan, Graham, Jackson, Macon, Cleveland, Lincoln, Gaston, Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, Union NC, Caldwell, Burke, McDowell, Rutherford, and Polk. This includes the North Carolina portion of Great Smoky Mountains National Park. * TIMING...This afternoon and evening. * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 13 percent. * FUEL MOISTURE...Already as low as 6 to 10 percent in several observing locations. * IMPACTS...Outdoor fires may easily grow out of control under these conditions.
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Sabine, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 19:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-14 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for northwestern Louisiana...and eastern Texas. Target Area: Sabine; Shelby A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Sabine Parish, southeastern Shelby and northwestern Sabine Counties through 1115 PM CDT At 1030 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Patroon, or 21 miles southeast of Center, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny to nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Milam, Zwolle, Converse, Patroon, Oak Grove, Pleasant Hill, Huxley, Noble, Sexton, Toledo Bend Reservoir North, Belmont and Jordans Store. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
SABINE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Angelina, Harrison, Marion, Nacogdoches, Panola, Sabine by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 22:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-15 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Angelina; Harrison; Marion; Nacogdoches; Panola; Sabine; San Augustine; Shelby SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 46 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 2 AM CDT TUESDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN LOUISIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 PARISHES IN NORTHWEST LOUISIANA BIENVILLE BOSSIER CADDO CLAIBORNE DE SOTO NATCHITOCHES RED RIVER SABINE WEBSTER IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES IN NORTHEAST TEXAS ANGELINA HARRISON MARION NACOGDOCHES PANOLA SABINE SAN AUGUSTINE SHELBY THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARCADIA, BOSSIER CITY, CARTHAGE, CENTER, COUSHATTA, GIBSLAND, HAYNESVILLE, HEMPHILL, HOMER, JEFFERSON, LOGANSPORT, LUFKIN, MANSFIELD, MANY, MARSHALL, MARTIN, MINDEN, NACOGDOCHES, NATCHITOCHES, PINELAND, PLEASANT HILL, RINGGOLD, SAN AUGUSTINE, SHREVEPORT, SPRINGHILL, STONEWALL, AND ZWOLLE.
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Porter by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 18:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-25 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Porter A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR PORTER COUNTY At 547 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Chesterton, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD..65 to 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Portage, Valparaiso, Chesterton, South Haven, Porter, Burns Harbor, Ogden Dunes, Town of Pines, Beverly Shores, Wheeler and Dune Acres. This includes... Valparaiso University, Indiana Dunes State Park, and Porter County Fairgrounds. Including the following interstates Indiana I-80 near mile marker 16. Indiana I-90 between mile markers 22 and 37. Indiana I-94 between mile markers 17 and 32. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
PORTER COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 11:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-20 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. Target Area: Shelby The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Tennessee...Arkansas...Missouri...Mississippi Mississippi River at Osceola Mississippi River at Caruthersville Mississippi River at Tunica Mhoon Landing Mississippi River Above Tiptonville Mississippi River at Memphis For the Lower Mississippi River...including Tiptonville, Caruthersville, Osceola, Memphis, Tunica Mhoon Landing, Helena elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Memphis. * WHEN...Until early Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 28.0 feet, In Arkansas, Dacus Lake Road under the I-55 Bridge begins to flood. Water is encroaching on the levee south of Blue Lake. The road to Island 40 begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 28.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 13.2 feet Friday, April 08. - Action stage is 28.0 feet. - Flood stage is 34.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for De Soto, Sabine by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: De Soto; Sabine FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas, including the following counties and parishes, in Arkansas, Columbia, Hempstead, Lafayette, Miller, Nevada and Union. In Louisiana, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Caldwell, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant, Jackson, La Salle, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Red River, Sabine, Union, Webster and Winn. In Texas, Angelina, Cass, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine and Shelby. * WHEN...From 7 PM CDT this evening through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Thunderstorms will increase Monday night and will not entirely exit all areas until Tuesday afternoon with widespread 2 to 4 inches and isolated amounts in excess of 6 inches. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DE SOTO PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Panola by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 05:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 07:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Panola FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected to persist. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Louisiana and northeast Texas, including the following counties and parishes, in northwest Louisiana, Bossier, Caddo and De Soto. In northeast Texas, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk and Shelby. * WHEN...Until 715 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. It will take several hours for all the water from these storms to work through local drainage systems in urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 517 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Shreveport, Bossier City, Carthage, Center, Haughton, Stonewall, Logansport, Tenaha, Timpson, Garrison, Joaquin, Fosters, Eastwood, Gary City, Keachi, Longstreet, Deadwood, Front, Midyett and Woods. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PANOLA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Panola by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 00:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 300 AM CDT for northwestern Louisiana...and northeastern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant property damage. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Panola A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN CADDO PARISH...EASTERN MARION...SOUTHEASTERN CASS EASTERN HARRISON AND NORTHEASTERN PANOLA COUNTIES At 117 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Ida to near Elysian Fields, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Vivian, Greenwood, Waskom, Oil City, Mooringsport, Hosston, Ida, Deberry, Karnack, Elysian Fields, Smithland, Gray, Uncertain, Caddo Lake, Leigh, Jonesville, Midyett and Bethany. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
PANOLA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Grant by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-30 13:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-30 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. This cluster of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Grant A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL GRANT PARISH At 106 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles northwest of Timber Trails, or 8 miles northeast of Boyce, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Grant Parish, including the following locations... Dry Prong, Lake Iatt, Williana and Bentley. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
GRANT PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Lauderdale, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-23 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Lauderdale; Shelby FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT TUESDAY THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi and West Tennessee, including the following areas, in East Arkansas, Craighead, Crittenden, Cross, Lee AR, Mississippi, Phillips, Poinsett and St. Francis. In North Mississippi, Alcorn, Benton MS, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Coahoma, DeSoto, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee MS, Marshall, Monroe, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Quitman, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah, Tishomingo, Tunica, Union and Yalobusha. In West Tennessee, Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Fayette, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Henderson, Lauderdale, Madison, McNairy, Shelby and Tipton. * WHEN...From 7 AM CDT Tuesday through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Fayette, Hardeman, Hardin, McNairy, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Fayette; Hardeman; Hardin; McNairy; Shelby FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi and West Tennessee, including the following areas, in East Arkansas, Craighead, Crittenden, Cross, Lee AR, Mississippi, Phillips, Poinsett and St. Francis. In North Mississippi, Alcorn, Benton MS, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Coahoma, DeSoto, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee MS, Marshall, Monroe, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Quitman, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah, Tishomingo, Tunica, Union and Yalobusha. In West Tennessee, Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Fayette, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Henderson, Lauderdale, Madison, McNairy, Shelby and Tipton. * WHEN...From 7 AM CDT this morning through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts will likely lead to areas of flash flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
FAYETTE COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Angelina, Cherokee, Gregg, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk, Sabine by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 05:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-15 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your low-beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Angelina; Cherokee; Gregg; Nacogdoches; Panola; Rusk; Sabine; San Augustine; Shelby; Smith; Upshur; Wood DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility of one quarter to one half mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of east and deep east Texas. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Cass, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Nacogdoches, Panola by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Cass; Cherokee; Gregg; Harrison; Marion; Nacogdoches; Panola; Rusk; Sabine; San Augustine; Shelby FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas, including the following counties and parishes, in Arkansas, Columbia, Hempstead, Lafayette, Miller, Nevada and Union. In Louisiana, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Caldwell, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant, Jackson, La Salle, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Red River, Sabine, Union, Webster and Winn. In Texas, Angelina, Cass, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine and Shelby. * WHEN...From 7 PM CDT this evening through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Thunderstorms will increase Monday night and will not entirely exit all areas until Tuesday afternoon with widespread 2 to 4 inches and isolated amounts in excess of 6 inches. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CASS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Buncombe, Haywood, Henderson, Madison, Transylvania by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 10:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Buncombe; Haywood; Henderson; Madison; Transylvania INCREASED FIRE DANGER THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING Westerly winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 30 to 40 mph, combined with relative humidity values below 25 percent, will result in increased fire danger across western North Carolina today. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution since fires can quickly get out of hand under these conditions.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC

Community Policy