Tornado Watch issued for Panola, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 05:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 07:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Panola FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected to persist. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Louisiana and northeast Texas, including the following counties and parishes, in northwest Louisiana, Bossier, Caddo and De Soto. In northeast Texas, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk and Shelby. * WHEN...Until 715 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. It will take several hours for all the water from these storms to work through local drainage systems in urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 517 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Shreveport, Bossier City, Carthage, Center, Haughton, Stonewall, Logansport, Tenaha, Timpson, Garrison, Joaquin, Fosters, Eastwood, Gary City, Keachi, Longstreet, Deadwood, Front, Midyett and Woods. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PANOLA COUNTY, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO