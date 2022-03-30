ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washta, IA

Area Residents Charged After DNR Uncovers Poaching Ring

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn investigation by the DNR has led to 48 wildlife charges against five area residents, with nearly 83-thousand dollars in fines and liquidated damages. State Conservation officer, Kirby Bragg, says it started with a warrant to search the home of 26-year-old Devon Lewis of rural Washta...(audio clip below :15...

