BPD: Man arrested in deadly South Bakersfield shooting

By Pete Menting, 23ABC
KERO 23 ABC News
 2 days ago
The Bakersfield Police Department said a man was arrested in a deadly shooting Tuesday night in South Bakersfield.

BPD said officers received reports of a shooting shortly before 7:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Sandra Drive and found a man in the road with a gunshot wound.

The man was declared dead at the scene, said BPD.

Andres Arevalo, 26, of Bakersfield, was arrested in the area of the shooting on suspicion of murder.

BPD said this is an on going investigation, they believe there are no other suspects in the shooting, and officers found a firearm.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation should call BPD at 661-327-7111.

