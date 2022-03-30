SEVERE WEATHER ALERT: overnight storms on the way following a warm day as March is coming to a close

Expect overnight stormy weather as March is coming to a close first with a warm day, then a wet night heading into Thursday, when the forecast is expected to flip again.

That’s the weather for you in Georgia: sunny one moment, stormy the next. Wait 15 minutes, it’ll change to something else.

Forecasters in Peachtree City have first put out a wind advisory for the rest of the day as the National Weather Service calls for breezes between 10 and 20 mph, and gusts upward of 30 mph.

Based on the most recent predictions, the majority of the weather in Polk County is expected to arrive between midnight and 3 a.m. Thursday.

There is a potential for damaging winds greater than 60 mph during some of the heaviest thunderstorms, and those are predicted to hit western Georgia. There is a low tornado threat predicted at the moment.

Expect the wind advisory to be in place through Thursday morning as stormy weather from the west moves into the area overnight as showers and thunderstorms are expected to arrive before 4 a.m., and bring with them heavy rainfall and wind gusts as high as 40 mph.

Rain and thunderstorms are expected to stick around through midday on March 31, and wind gusts up to 25 mph, but then sunshine will follow and temperatures will drop slightly as the month closes out overnight, back down to 41. April Fools comes with a spring joke for the forecast as temperatures will get up to 66 on Friday, and a low of 38 overnight.