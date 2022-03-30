Ronald McDonald House looking to welcome back old and new volunteers

Kortney Hapner joined FOX 17 to announce Ronald McDonald House Charities West Michigan is welcoming back in-house Family Services Volunteers after 2 years! The nonprofit organization has a large need for new volunteers.

RMHCWM works to keep families together who travel to Grand Rapids when their child is receiving treatment in area hospitals. Families live at the House where they have access to a safe, clean, and comfortable lodging, with hot meals, and transportation to and from the hospital; all at no cost to the families.

Throughout the pandemic, the volunteer program has been limited due to safety concerns which allowed only meal makers and treat bakers in their private volunteer space.

“With restrictions being lifted, we are ready to welcome back our in-house volunteers,” shares Kortney Hapner, RMHCWM Volunteer Services Manager. “There are a variety of ways people can get involved as part of our volunteer program, the Red Shoe Crew. Meals and treats are always an option, but we are excited to welcome back our individual opportunities as well!”

As a Family Services Volunteer at Ronald McDonald House, you make a direct impact on children and families in their moment of greatest need.

There are three main roles available - Receptionist Volunteer, In-House Volunteer, and Shuttle Driver Volunteer - the RMHCWM has opportunities for all, making the House a unique place to share one’s time and talents.

RMHCWM relies on volunteers in a huge way year-round. From landscaping, meals, laundry, and more, they become an extension of the RMHCWM team, helping to create a warm and welcoming place for families.

Those who are interested in volunteering with the Ronald McDonald House can visit their website, www.rmhcwm.org .

If you are not quite ready to volunteer but want to support the House in another way, RMHCWM has a large need for wish list items. Printable wish lists and links to shop on Amazon can be found here .

