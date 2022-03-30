EU sanctions against Russian state-owned RT to remain in place

T he European Union General Court declined Russian state-run TV network RT's request for interim relief from sanctions , allowing the EU's ban on RT broadcasts to remain in place.

Noting that RT was subject to "exceptional circumstances" that could pose a financial blow to the outlet, the court pledged to accelerate its ruling but allowed the sanctions to continue until it makes a final decision on RT's legal challenge against the punitive measures.



"The interests pursued by this institution relate to the need to protect state members against disinformation and destabilization campaigns that would be carried out by the media placed under the control of the Russian leaders," the court said Wednesday. "The President of the Court states that, given the exceptional circumstances in question, the trial judge decided to rule according to an accelerated procedure."

'NO AREAS WITHOUT SIRENS': UKRAINE BOMBARDED THE NIGHT AFTER RUSSIA CLAIMED IT WOULD DE-ESCALATE

RT, formerly known as Russia Today, argued in court that the punitive measures against the company would take a dramatic financial toll on the company and ruin its reputation, casting it as a media outlet under the control of the Russian government.

However, the president of the tribunal doubted those assertions and insisted that the damage to RT's reputation had already taken place because of the outlet's actions. RT also failed to present sufficient evidence that fallout from the sanctions would become a "total and lasting obstacle" to its future operations.

Furthermore, the "balance of interests" tilts in favor of the EU because the bloc has a need to stave off "disinformation and destabilization campaigns" from the Russian government amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the judge argued.

Sanctions challenges can last years and often result in losses for the plaintiffs, according to Bloomberg .

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The European Council imposed sanctions against RT and Sputnik earlier this month following the Kremlin's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. The sanctions covered the various branches of the network, including RT English, RT United Kingdom, RT Germany, RT France, and RT Spanish.

Josep Borrell, the EU's high representative for foreign affairs and security policy, praised the move as "an important step against Putin’s manipulation operation and turning off the tap for Russian state-controlled media in the EU."