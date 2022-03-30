Biden receives second COVID-19 booster shot
President Biden on Wednesday received his second COVID-19 booster shot after he delivered remarks on the country's fight against the virus. The big picture: Biden's booster comes one...www.axios.com
President Biden on Wednesday received his second COVID-19 booster shot after he delivered remarks on the country's fight against the virus. The big picture: Biden's booster comes one...www.axios.com
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0