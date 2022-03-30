ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Biden to use wartime powers to produce minerals needed for green energy

By Jeremy Beaman
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hXjSY_0euFHWX100

P resident Joe Biden reportedly plans to invoke wartime powers to increase domestic production of critical minerals needed to build batteries for electric vehicles and other types of energy technologies.

Biden is responding to outside pressure, most notably from Democratic lawmakers and green energy interest groups, and will invoke the Defense Production Act to produce more minerals, thereby enabling the development and construction of more green technologies, Bloomberg reported . Batteries and renewable energy technologies require metals such as lithium, cobalt, and nickel to operate, and the Biden administration had already been exploring ways to increase domestic production of such materials before Russia invaded Ukraine.

OIL COMPANIES REFUSE TO PARTICIPATE IN GAS PRICE HEARING, ANGERING DEMOCRATS

A range of interests has urged Biden to use the Defense Production Act to accelerate battery, wind turbine, and solar panel building as a means of easing the strain on consumers and shifting the economy away from fossil fuels, so as to avoid the rising energy prices now straining households.

Republicans have also urged him to use the Defense Production Act.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Sens. Lisa Murkowski, Bill Cassidy, and Jim Risch joined Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin in urging Biden to use the act to improve mineral production and reduce foreign imports.

Comments / 575

Guest
2d ago

So we will spend more money to dig up lithium, cobalt, and other minerals whose production creates loads of toxic byproducts to enable technologies to combat the very pollutions we are going to create?

Reply(30)
558
Mike James
2d ago

no that's an abuse of presidential power. forcing vaccinations, forcing the count to go green, buy EV's. don't sound like a free country to me where you should have the right to choose. and we did but are now slowly losing it. truly discouraging.

Reply(13)
305
Gas Monkey
2d ago

Joe Talibiden needs impeached immediately and the whole administration removed from the White House before they destroy America completely

Reply(2)
237
If you enjoy reading articles from
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer

195K+

Followers

62K+

Posts

107M+

Views

Follow WashingtonExaminer and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Fox News

Oil and gas groups call out Biden: 'We would love to produce more, bring gas prices down'

Oil and gas industry representatives blasted President Biden Wednesday for blaming companies for the gas price surge. "Which is it? You can’t blame Putin and us at the same time. The bottom line is we are not price makers, we are price takers. We suffer from low prices and then we have higher prices. That is based on the price of oil globally," Western Energy Alliance President Kathleen Sgamma told "Fox & Friends."
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lisa Murkowski
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Bill Cassidy
Person
Jim Risch
FOX40

Think gas prices are high now? Just wait

Your sticker shock at the gas pump could soon get a lot more, well, shocking. The International Energy Agency is warning that economic sanctions on Russia could result in the country’s oil output dropping by 3 million barrels a day, perhaps as soon as next month. The Paris-based agency said this raises the prospect of […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOXBusiness

Manchin lauds Biden admin 'course correction' on pipelines after demanding energy regulator do his 'damn job'

Sen. Joe Manchin Friday lauded the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) for reversing a February policy statement on gas pipelines, after slamming it and demanding its chairman do his "damn job" earlier this month. "Today’s unanimous vote during FERC’s open meeting was a course correction from their previous partisanship and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Green Energy#Minerals#Energy Technologies#Democratic#Bloomberg#Democrats#Republicans
POLITICO

U.S. oil industry prepares to boost production — but with a giant warning

HOUSTON — Executives at some of the world’s biggest oil and gas producers said on Monday they are ramping up their crude production as U.S. gasoline prices surge to $4 a gallon amid expectations that President Joe Biden and Congress would ban imports of Russian petroleum — but the companies warned not to expect new supplies overnight.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
Telegraph

Watch: Kamala Harris laughs during press conference on Ukrainian refugees

Kamala Harris has been criticised for giggling when asked if the US should take more Ukrainian refugees. The vice-president, who is on a three-day trip to Poland and Romania, laughed when asked the question at a press conference in Warsaw alongside Andrzej Duda, the president of Poland. She looked at...
POTUS
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
195K+
Followers
62K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy