While some might think owning and operating a vineyard in Detroit might be impossible, Detroit Vineyards shows it’s not. Believe it or not, making wine in the Motor City dates back to some of the earliest days of the city’s story. Grapes used to be grown in Detroit in the late 1700s, Detroit Vineyards Winemaker Kirk Reedy shared, and the last operating winery in the city closed more than 60 years ago, but that was before Detroit Vineyards opened up in 2014.

DETROIT, MI ・ 18 DAYS AGO