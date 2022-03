HOLLAND, MI – Holland Middle School Principal Nick Cassidy is interviewing to be the district’s next superintendent. Cassidy, who is currently serving as Holland’s interim superintendent, will be interviewed for the position by the Holland Board of Education at 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 16. The public interview will take place in the board training room of the administration building, 320 W. 24th St, and will also be livestreamed via Zoom.

