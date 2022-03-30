ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Country Club Road bridge closed in Hattiesburg

By Kaitlin Howell
HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WHLT ) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced a bridge closed in Hattiesburg on Wednesday, March 30.

The Country Club Road bridge over U.S. Highway 49 will remain closed until permanent repairs can be made.

Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route during the closure.

