Country Club Road bridge closed in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WHLT ) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced a bridge closed in Hattiesburg on Wednesday, March 30.I-20 W. & I-55 S. to temporarily close in Jackson on April 8
The Country Club Road bridge over U.S. Highway 49 will remain closed until permanent repairs can be made.
Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route during the closure.
