ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meets with Chinese counterpart

By Doug Cunningham
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wH3Sd_0euFGGGK00

March 30 (UPI) -- Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met Wednesday with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. It's Lavrov's first visit to China since Russia invaded Ukraine.

According to the New York Times, Wang told Lavrov that Chinese-Russian relations have withstood "the new test of constant international changes."

In published comments from the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Wang said China is willing to advance its relations with Russia to an even higher level. The Ukraine war was not mentioned.

In a video from the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Lavrov said China and Russia are moving toward creating a new "just democratic world order."

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs tweeted a photo of Lavrov and Wang bumping elbows while masked in Tunxi, China.

After his China meeting, Lavrov will meet in with India's Foreign Ministry in new Delhi. India has not denounced Russia's invasion of Ukraine and so far has remained neutral in that war.

According to India's Business Standard, Lavrov told Wang during their meeting, "We are interested in our relations with China developing steadily and consistently, our leaders -- President of Russia Vladimir Putin and President of China Xi Jinping agreed upon this. Today, as you have said, we will consider concrete steps to ensure that all those agreements are consistently implemented."

Comments / 6

Related
Daily Mail

Putin's chilling warning to the West and oligarchs: Ranting president tells 'scum' traitors Russians will 'spit them out like a midge that flew into their mouths' and says Western 'attempt to have global dominance' is coming to an end

Vladimir Putin today sent a chilling warning to the West and oligarchs telling 'scum' traitors that Russians will 'spit them out like a midge that flew into their mouths' - as he claimed Western 'attempts to have global dominance' is coming to an end. The Russian President, speaking in a...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Fox News

US commander estimates nearly three-quarters of Russian forces are dedicated to Ukraine

Gen. Tod Wolters, head of U.S. European Command, said Tuesday that Russia has devoted the vast majority of its military personnel to the invasion of Ukraine. During a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, Sen. Angus King, D-Maine, noted the large number of Russian reserves committed to the cause, and he asked Wolters what portion of the Russian military was now involved in the invasion.
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Russia Warns United States: We Have the Might to Put You in Your Place

LONDON (Reuters) -Russia warned the United States on Thursday that Moscow had the might to put the world's pre-eminent superpower in its place and accused the West of stoking a wild Russophobic plot to tear Russia apart. Dmitry Medvedev, who served as president from 2008 to 2012 and is now...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Russian#Chinese#The New York Times#Business Standard
Daily Mail

Two Russian fighter jets that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month 'were equipped with NUKES with the aim of scaring Stockholm' after Putin had threatened military action if Sweden or Finland joined NATO

Two Russian planes that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month were equipped with nuclear weapons, it has emerged. The flyover near the island of Gotland on March 2 was a deliberate act designed to intimidate Sweden, according to Swedish news channel TV4 Nyheterna. A total of four planes had taken...
MILITARY
The Independent

Former MI6 spy says Vladimir Putin has ‘overreached’ and made ‘gross miscalculations’ in Ukraine

A former British spy has said Russian president Vladimir Putin has “overreached” in his invasion of Ukraine and that the “despicable operation will lead to his downfall”.Christopher Steele, who worked for MI6 for more than two decades and ran the Russia desk for the intelligence service between 2006 and 2009, said Mr Putin “can’t be resurrected in the international community” after declaring war more than two weeks ago.He told Sky News: “I don’t see him surviving this in the long term. I think we’ve gone over a watershed here. An operation on this scale is really beyond Russia......
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
India
Country
China
Country
Russia
The Independent

‘I can’t keep up’: Russia is losing so much military equipment in Ukraine that weapons monitors are overwhelmed

First came the dramatic images of a miles-long column of Russian military vehicles on their way to Kyiv. Then came the dramatic images of those same military vehicles burning, destroyed, abandoned and scattered.It was one of many episodes from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in which the entire world was able to follow in granular detail a battle that would have otherwise been shrouded in the fog of war.Only a month in and Russia’s war against its neighbour may already rank among the most photographed and documented conflicts in recent history. Ukrainian civilians, the military and frontline journalists have all...
MILITARY
Florida Star

VIDEO: Russian Soldiers Hand Out Seized Ukrainian Arms To Luhansk And Donetsk Fighters

Russian soldiers were seen on video handing out what was said to be captured Ukrainian weapons to fighters in the self-proclaimed Luhansk and Donetsk People’s Republics in eastern Ukraine. “Captured equipment and weapons of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian nationalist battalions and territorial defense battalions, which were abandoned,...
MILITARY
MSNBC

Fmr. Ukrainian Prime Minister: “Putin’s problem is that he believes that he is a new Messiah.”

Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine isn't the first time Moscow-backed forces marched their way into sovereign Ukrainian territory. This week marks the eighth anniversary of Russia's annexation of Crimea, which it seized from Ukraine in 2014. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke to Arseniy Yatsenyuk, the former Prime Minister of Ukraine during that crisis, about Russia’s latest military activities and how Putin has changed since 2014.March 20, 2022.
POLITICS
Fortune

‘If the Russian army doesn’t start moving soon, it’s really screwed’: How badly is the Ukraine war going for Russia’s military?

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Russia’s “military operation” in Ukraine has proved to be a “success,” President Vladimir Putin asserted in an address to the nation on Wednesday. The situation on the ground doesn’t seem to agree.
MILITARY
The Independent

Voices: Elon Musk’s tweet to Putin should be the end of us pretending he’s a quirky, cool tech hero

Oligarchs deploy hypermasculinity to justify their own power and aggression. That’s true of Russian leader Vladimir Putin. But it’s also true — in a geekier, self-parodic, but still wearisomely predictable way — of Tesla CEO and tech billionaire Elon Musk.Today Musk bizarrely tweeted, “I hereby challenge ÐÐ»Ð°Ð´Ð¸Ð¼Ð¸Ñ ÐÑÑÐ¸Ð½ [Vladimir Putin] to single combat.” He added, “Stakes are Ð£ÐºÑÐ°ÑÐ½Ð° [Ukraine]. Do you agree to this fight?”The director general of Russia’s space agency, Dmitry Rogozin, quickly replied, “You, little devil, are still young.” “Compete with me weakling; It would only be a waste of time,” came the reply.The spectacle of...
BUSINESS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
322K+
Followers
53K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy