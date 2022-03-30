Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meets with Chinese counterpart

March 30 (UPI) -- Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met Wednesday with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. It's Lavrov's first visit to China since Russia invaded Ukraine.

According to the New York Times, Wang told Lavrov that Chinese-Russian relations have withstood "the new test of constant international changes."

In published comments from the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Wang said China is willing to advance its relations with Russia to an even higher level. The Ukraine war was not mentioned.

In a video from the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Lavrov said China and Russia are moving toward creating a new "just democratic world order."

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs tweeted a photo of Lavrov and Wang bumping elbows while masked in Tunxi, China.

After his China meeting, Lavrov will meet in with India's Foreign Ministry in new Delhi. India has not denounced Russia's invasion of Ukraine and so far has remained neutral in that war.

According to India's Business Standard, Lavrov told Wang during their meeting, "We are interested in our relations with China developing steadily and consistently, our leaders -- President of Russia Vladimir Putin and President of China Xi Jinping agreed upon this. Today, as you have said, we will consider concrete steps to ensure that all those agreements are consistently implemented."