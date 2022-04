MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A new deadly synthetic opioid, more powerful than fentanyl, is now showing up in Florida. The warning from state officials is “just one pill can kill.” It’s called Isotonitazene, commonly referred to as ISO. It’s being mixed with other drugs and appearing in the illicit drug market, possibly in powder or pill form. Often, users have no idea that a lethal synthetic opioid is mixed into a drug until it is too late. Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is sounding the alarm. “For years, we have been warning about the dangers of fentanyl and how just one pill laced with this synthetic...

