It’s been a busy stretch of news for the Detroit Lions, and the Dungeon of Doom podcast is back to tackle the five most important topics from the previous week. Hosts Kyle Meinke and Ben Raven break down Detroit landing the draft in 2024, not to mention the Lions getting picked for HBO’s “Hard Knocks” for this year’s training camp. Meinke spent the previous couple of days down in Florida at the NFL’s annual meetings. We’ll have audio clips from Lions general manager Brad Holmes, team president Rod Wood and more while breaking down the five most noteworthy headlines.

NFL ・ 10 HOURS AGO