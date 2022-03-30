ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

When will rain and snow arrive in central Iowa?

By Amber Alexander
WHO 13
WHO 13
 2 days ago

A cold front will keep temperatures in the lower 40s throughout the afternoon with rain changing to snow showers during the evening and overnight. Most will see less than 2″ of snow.

Today

Cloud cover will continue through today, but what you’ll notice most are the cool temperatures and steady wind. Expect temperatures in the lower 40s during the afternoon and 30s during the evening. The wind will be strong from the northwest at 15-25 mph. A few rain showers will be possible up until 8 pm with a mix of rain and snow during the late evening.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OEZIY_0euFD7Mp00
    Most of today will be dry with rain/snow shower this evening
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FVvaa_0euFD7Mp00
    Temperatures will fall from the lower 40s this afternoon to the 30s this evening
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t5rl7_0euFD7Mp00
    Winds will be out of the NW at 15-25 mph

Tonight

Light snow showers will be possible into tonight and early Thursday, but accumulation will mainly occur on the grassy and elevated surfaces. Snow will also be wind-driven which will make it difficult to measure. While main roads will see minimal impacts from rain/snow showers, travel will still be tougher due to the strong NW winds gusting to around 40 mph. Reduced visibility can be expected while snow is still falling.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pjd9z_0euFD7Mp00
    Snow is likely through the overnight with most accumulating on the elevated and grassy surfaces
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W5Yud_0euFD7Mp00
    Most places will see light snow accumulation of less than 1″

Thursday and Friday

Most of the snow will move out of central Iowa before sunrise on Thursday, and although the wind won’t be quite as strong, it will still be breezy. Expect northwest winds at 10-20 mph and temperatures in the 30s for most of the day. It will also be a mostly cloudy day with a few peeks of sun possible before sunset.

Much weaker wind, sunshine, and warmer temperatures will return on Friday. The wind will be light out of the south with a lot of sun in the morning. Morning lows will be in the upper 20s, but afternoon highs will climb into the lower and middle 50s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pxbj0_0euFD7Mp00

For the latest forecast, visit www.WHO13.com/weather .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

