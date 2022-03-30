ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hancock County, ME

Brook trout sale set

By Staff
Ellsworth American
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELLSWORTH — The Hancock County Soil and Water Conservation District is holding...

FL Radio Group

Rainbow Trout Sampling Set for Thursday in Naples Creek

The annual sampling of the rainbow trout run is scheduled for Thursday at 9 a.m. at one of the Finger Lakes’ most important tributaries -Naples Creek. The public is encouraged to attend. DEC conducts sampling to aid in its ongoing assessment of Finger Lakes fisheries management practices and to...
NAPLES, NY
Bangor Daily News

Spring brook trout fishing is a simple but intoxicating experience

As Old Man Winter slowly releases his frigid, tight grip and hands us off to the warm pleasantries of spring, it’s time to switch gears. Snowmobiles and snowshoes begin their long hibernation while pack baskets filled with ice fishing traps, creepers and handwarmers snuggle up next to ice augers in the corner of the basement. It’s been nice, winter, but now it’s time to move onto some serious business. Spring brook trout fishing!
HOBBIES
Wilson County News

Trout limits become effective

I have alluded a time or two to the fact that I spent part of each summer from about age eight at my Grandmother Jefferson’s modest home overlooking the Guadalupe River. I lived to fish. I caught mostly perch, catfish, and musk turtles. And one 11-pound snapping turtle. On...
SEGUIN, TX
Morganton News Herald

Hatchery supported trout waters set to open

RALEIGH – The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission will open approximately 1,000 miles of hatchery supported trout waters at 7 a.m. April 2. The season will run through Feb. 28, 2023. The Commission has posted the full hatchery supported trout waters stocking schedule at ncwildlife.org to give trout anglers...
RALEIGH, NC
Gallipolis Daily Tribune

Time for trout

COLUMBUS — Anglers are encouraged to take advantage of the numerous fishing opportunities as rainbow trout are stocked in 71 public lakes and ponds this spring, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. The first stocking will occur on March 17 at Forked Run...
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
lootpress.com

Kids can fish for stocked trout

MOUNT HOPE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On April 3, children 13 and under will get an exclusive chance to hook stocked trout and take home up to three. The second annual Kids’ Fishing Derby at Alpine Bible Camp near Mount Hope features three 90-minute sessions. Children must be accompanied by an adult and should bring their own tackle.
MOUNT HOPE, WV
Star News Group

Shark River Surf Anglers prepare for Kid’s Trout Tournament

SPRING LAKE- The Shark River Surf Anglers are dumping over 500 trout into the Lake at Spring Lake this Saturday, April 2, at 9:30 a.m., to prepare for the upcoming 20th annual 2022 Trout Contest for Kids on April 9. Greg Hueth, president of the Shark River Surf Anglers, says that all families and kids are invited to come to the corner of Mercer Avenue and East Lake Drive next to the bridge across from St.
SPRING LAKE, NJ

