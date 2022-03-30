Brook trout sale set

The annual sampling of the rainbow trout run is scheduled for Thursday at 9 a.m. at one of the Finger Lakes’ most important tributaries -Naples Creek. The public is encouraged to attend. DEC conducts sampling to aid in its ongoing assessment of Finger Lakes fisheries management practices and to...
As Old Man Winter slowly releases his frigid, tight grip and hands us off to the warm pleasantries of spring, it’s time to switch gears. Snowmobiles and snowshoes begin their long hibernation while pack baskets filled with ice fishing traps, creepers and handwarmers snuggle up next to ice augers in the corner of the basement. It’s been nice, winter, but now it’s time to move onto some serious business. Spring brook trout fishing!
I have alluded a time or two to the fact that I spent part of each summer from about age eight at my Grandmother Jefferson’s modest home overlooking the Guadalupe River. I lived to fish. I caught mostly perch, catfish, and musk turtles. And one 11-pound snapping turtle. On...
It turns out cats aren’t the only ones with more than one life. A bluegill got a second chance at life when a couple of anglers removed the live fish from inside the belly of a Northern pike that they caught on their boat. On New Year’s Day in...
It was opening day of trout season, and I was fishing a tiny little creek an old-timer had told me about a few years before.
This place looked a lot like a drainage ditch, at least the parts that were easily seen from the road. I would never have given it a thought,...
RALEIGH – The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission will open approximately 1,000 miles of hatchery supported trout waters at 7 a.m. April 2. The season will run through Feb. 28, 2023. The Commission has posted the full hatchery supported trout waters stocking schedule at ncwildlife.org to give trout anglers...
COLUMBUS — Anglers are encouraged to take advantage of the numerous fishing opportunities as rainbow trout are stocked in 71 public lakes and ponds this spring, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. The first stocking will occur on March 17 at Forked Run...
MOUNT HOPE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On April 3, children 13 and under will get an exclusive chance to hook stocked trout and take home up to three. The second annual Kids’ Fishing Derby at Alpine Bible Camp near Mount Hope features three 90-minute sessions. Children must be accompanied by an adult and should bring their own tackle.
SPRING LAKE- The Shark River Surf Anglers are dumping over 500 trout into the Lake at Spring Lake this Saturday, April 2, at 9:30 a.m., to prepare for the upcoming 20th annual 2022 Trout Contest for Kids on April 9.
Greg Hueth, president of the Shark River Surf Anglers, says that all families and kids are invited to come to the corner of Mercer Avenue and East Lake Drive next to the bridge across from St.
