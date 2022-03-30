Brook trout sale set

SPRING LAKE- The Shark River Surf Anglers are dumping over 500 trout into the Lake at Spring Lake this Saturday, April 2, at 9:30 a.m., to prepare for the upcoming 20th annual 2022 Trout Contest for Kids on April 9. Greg Hueth, president of the Shark River Surf Anglers, says that all families and kids are invited to come to the corner of Mercer Avenue and East Lake Drive next to the bridge across from St.

SPRING LAKE, NJ ・ 22 HOURS AGO