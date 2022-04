Click here to read the full article. UPDATED, with comment from Project Veritas: A federal judge has tossed out a defamation lawsuit filed by Project Veritas against CNN, concluding that an on-air statement made about the conservative group did not rise to the level of an actionable claim. Last year, Project Veritas, known for its “sting” operations against members of the mainstream media, sued the network, contending that it misrepresented the reasons that it was suspended from Twittter. In its lawsuit, they cited a Feb. 15, 2021, report in which Ana Cabrera said that its suspension from Twitter was due to “spreading...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO