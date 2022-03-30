ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Game of Thrones Prequel House of the Dragon Sets Premiere Date

By Joelle Goldstein
Cover picture for the articleHouse of the Dragon is gearing up for its highly anticipated arrival. On Wednesday, HBO announced the premiere date for the Game of Thrones prequel and released new photos of the characters. The 10-episode drama series will debut on Sunday, Aug. 21 and will stream on HBO Max. House...

RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
