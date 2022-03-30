ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

New map shows where the most excessive drinking happens in the US by county

By Jack Helean
 2 days ago
A new map shows where the most excessive drinking is happening in the United States, based on county.

The map, based on data from a County Health Rankings and Roadmaps report by the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, shows what many people already know: there's not a lot of excessive drinking happening in Utah.

Map courtesy of Nicholas Pierson/Data courtesy the University of Wisconsin
A map shows excessive drinking by county in Utah.

The one glaring exception on the map appears to be Summit County, the home of Park City.

The authors of the report say its purpose is to improve health and bring awareness to factors that influence health and offer actions on improving community health.

Excessive drinking is based on self-reported data from the Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance system of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The University of Wisconsin used 2018 statistics for the 2021 report, classifying excessive drinking as five or more drinks per occasion for men and four or more drinks per occasion for women.

The data was used by a PhD student at the University of Chicago to create the map above, which shows the percentage of adults who report binge or heavy drinking.

Visit CountyHealthRankings.org and enter in your county, state, or zip code to see how your county rated for excessive drinking.

jane hanson
1d ago

GOOD!!! Let's keep it that way!! With all this BAD driving going around, I don't think we need to ADD DRUNKS to the road mix. 🤷

ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox13now.com/

