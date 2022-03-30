ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Biden receives second COVID-19 booster shot

By Morgan Chalfant
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qqRIT_0euFCCsG00

President Biden received his second COVID-19 booster shot on camera Wednesday afternoon, a day after it was authorized by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for his age group.

Biden received the shot after delivering remarks about the fight against the pandemic. The dose of the Pfizer vaccine was administered by a member of the White House medical unit, the White House said.

“It didn’t hurt a bit,” Biden said after rolling up to receive the dose. Reporters peppered him with questions as he received the shot, though he ignored most of them.

The FDA on Tuesday authorized a second COVID-19 vaccine booster shot for those aged 50 and older. The agency said anyone in this age group can get a second booster dose of mRNA vaccine four months or more after receiving a first booster shot.

Biden, 79, similarly received his first booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine on camera at the end of September after it was authorized.

The president delivered a speech about the pandemic from the White House on Wednesday afternoon that highlighted a new “one-stop shop” website designed to help Americans access coronavirus vaccines, tests, treatments and masks.

The White House is currently grappling with its own COVID-19 cases. White House press secretary Jen Psaki and principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre have stayed away from the West Wing after testing positive for the virus. Both women are vaccinated and boosted and said to be experiencing mild symptoms.

The White House takes special precautions to protect Biden from the virus, including testing those who come in contact with him for COVID-19. Biden is also tested semi-regularly and tested negative earlier this week.

White House communications director Kate Bedingfield told reporters Tuesday that Biden would test more often this week following his trip to Europe.

Updated 1:58 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Biden administration 'plans to give Americans over 50 the option to get a FOURTH Covid shot in the spring and ALL Americans could get a second booster in the fall'

The Biden administration is reportedly planning to giving elderly Americans the option to get a fourth COVID-19 jab this spring. The White House will soon be offering Americans 50 years and over a second booster shot of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines, sources told The New York Times. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Booster#The White House#Americans
POLITICO

Biden’s sloooooow walk on weed

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Max. It’s well established that President Biden is an outlier among Democrats when it comes to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Bridget Mulroy

Biden Asked About Trump's 2024 Hopes

Biden doesn't see Trump's 2024 campaign as a threat.(Jon Tyson/iStock) On Thursday at an emergency NATO summit in Brussels, United States President Joe Biden said, “I’d be very fortunate if I had that same man running against me."
POLITICO

Biden The Cautious, Pt. 2

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Max. We tried out something new today and had Nat Sec Daily and West Wing Playbook...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
US News and World Report

Biden Meets With Parents of Former U.S. Marine Being Held in Russia

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden met on Wednesday with the parents of Trevor Reed, a former U.S. Marine who is serving a nine-year prison term in Russia, the White House said. Biden reiterated his commitment to continue to work to secure the release of Reed and other Americans "wrongfully...
U.S. POLITICS
Slate

Poll: Biden Approval Rating Falls to Lowest of His Presidency

President Joe Biden’s approval rating has fallen to the lowest level of his presidency, according to the latest NBC News poll. The president’s overall approval rating tumbled to 40 percent in the poll with 55 percent of adults saying they disapprove of the job he is doing in the White House. It marks the lowest point for the poll and a three-point decline from January, which means the drop was within the poll’s margin of error of 3.1 percent. In the January poll, 43 percent said they approved of Biden’s job performance, with 54 percent saying they did not approve. Almost a year ago, in April 2021, Biden’s approval rating stood at 53 percent.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hill

The Hill

523K+
Followers
63K+
Post
396M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy