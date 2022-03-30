ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Alert Issued For Missing Norwalk 14-Year-Old Girl

By Kathy Reakes
 2 days ago
Missing: Fatima Aguirre Photo Credit: Norwalk Police Department

A Silver Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old Fairfield County girl.

Fatima Aguirre, of Norwalk, was last seen at noon, Tuesday, March 29, said Lt. Joe Dinho, of the Norwalk Police.

It is unknown what she was wearing, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department at 203-854-3113.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Related
Daily Voice

Missing Silver Spring Teenager Found

UPDATE: Police said Summer Kidest Doughan was located safe and unharmed on Thursday, March 24. Montgomery County Police are seeking the public's help in finding a missing teenager from Silver Spring. Summer Kidest Doughan, 14, was last seen in the 1900 block of East West Highway on Tuesday, March 22,...
SILVER SPRING, MD
Daily Voice

Boy Who OD'd On Bus Had Been Cleaning Uncle's Fentanyl Paraphernalia: Prosecutor

A 35-year-old man from Camden County has been arrested for causing the fentanyl-overdose death of his 12-year-old nephew, authorities said. The boy had been directed by Troy Nokes, 35, of Blackwood, to clean fentanyl paraphernalia before he passed out on a school bus on Jan. 24, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Gloucester Twp. Police Chief David Harkins.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

'Someone Is Chasing Me' PJ Clad Child Told Good Samaritan Before Disappearing In PA: Police

A child running from someone in nothing but pajamas has been reported as "possibly missing or endangered," police say. The approximately 11-years-old white boy was running while only wearing "dark-colored pajamas" along West Main Street between North Catherine and Union streets on Sunday at approximately 11:19 p.m. Sunday, Mar. 20, Middletown Borough police stated in a release on Monday morning.
MIDDLETOWN, PA
Daily Voice

NY Man Claims '$2,500 A Week For Life' Lottery Prize

A man has claimed a "$2,500 A Week For Life" New York Lottery prize. Queens resident David Barranco, of Elmhurst, won the top prize in the scratch-off game and opted to receive his prize as 20 annual installments of $78,884 after required withholdings, New York Lottery reported on Thursday, March 17.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

BUSTED: Trenton Man Found With 71 Heroin Decks, Handgun With High-Capacity Mag, Police Say

A Trenton man was slapped with drug and weapons offenses after he was found with more than 70 decks of heroin and a handgun with a high-capacity magazine, authorities said. Ivan Olmeda-Vargas, 39, was found with 71 heroin decks and a Smith and Wesson M&P .40 cal. semi-automatic handgun as detectives pulled him over on Tuesday, March 15, Police Director Steve E. Wilson said on Thursday, March 24.
TRENTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Grinding Noise Leads To Catalytic Converter Theft Arrest In Norwalk

Two men were busted for allegedly stealing catalytic converters after a witness heard grinding noises coming from a garage in Fairfield County. The two men were arrested around 2 a.m., Wednesday, March 23 in Norwalk. According to Norwalk Police, a witness doing overnight work at a business on Water Street...
Daily Voice

ID Released Of Woman Found Dead On New Haven Roadway

Police have identified a woman who was found dead lying on the side of a Connecticut roadway. The body of the 43-year-old was discovered around 1:10 p.m., Wednesday, March 16 in New Haven after police received a call from a concerned citizen regarding a body on Springside Avenue. Responding officers...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

