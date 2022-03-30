Silver Alert Issued For Missing Norwalk 14-Year-Old Girl

Missing: Fatima Aguirre Photo Credit: Norwalk Police Department

A Silver Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old Fairfield County girl.

Fatima Aguirre, of Norwalk, was last seen at noon, Tuesday, March 29, said Lt. Joe Dinho, of the Norwalk Police.

It is unknown what she was wearing, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department at 203-854-3113.

